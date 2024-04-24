Wolters Kluwer announces reseller collaboration with Origen Tech for CCH SureTax for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announced a new reseller collaboration with Origen Tech, a leading expert in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Document Reporting and Compliance. Origen Tech has been selected to resell and spearhead the implementation of CCH® SureTax® for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance.

The integration of CCH SureTax with SAP Document Reporting and Compliance is the latest evolution of Wolters Kluwer’s relationship with SAP, which builds on its previous participation in SAP’s technology adoption program.

The new collaboration with Origen Tech follows the Wolters Kluwer announcement in January 2024 that multinational companies using the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution can now manage their U.S. local and state indirect tax filing obligations within SAP S/4HANA. This new functionality is made possible through a native integration between the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution and the Wolters Kluwer CCH® SureTax® solution.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Performance Management Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said: “We are delighted to be working with Origen Tech to extend the opportunity for multinational companies to automate their tax reporting for other countries, all within the unified user experience of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The new, native integration between SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and CCH SureTax is a tax reporting and compliance game-changer for the thousands of multinational companies that currently do business in the U.S., or plan to expand into U.S. markets.”

Until this year, users of SAP Document and Reporting Compliance have needed to utilize a separate solution, outside of SAP S/4HANA, to automate the way they visualize, report, and comply with evolving U.S. indirect tax rules, which vary at the state, local municipality and county levels. This approach can lead to decentralized workflows and the use of bolt-on solutions, increasing complexity and challenge in a company’s end-to-end tax processes.

The reseller agreement with Origen Tech adds power to the CCH SureTax expert solution with deep localization expertise and excellence in implementation. This will enable greater understanding and adoption of the solution to support the streamlining of the compliance process within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance.

“The reseller relationship between Wolters Kluwer and Origin Tech allows a broader base of companies to navigate complex tax landscapes with confidence and efficiency more quickly, given the combination of Origen Tech’s implementation proficiencies, the Wolters Kluwer CCH SureTax solution, and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance,” said Anil Mahendra, SVP Sales at Origen Tech.

