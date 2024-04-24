Valuedynamx Partnership With Expedia Group Drives 20% Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valuedynamx, a Collinson Company and leading global provider of curated, data-driven purchase rewards, celebrates the first anniversary of their global partnership with Expedia Group. The partnership expanded travel redemption offers for Valuedynamx’s loyalty program partners and their customers, enabling loyalty program partners across industries to engage their customers with flexible reward currency redemption via Expedia’s global network of lodging partners. In the last 12 months, Valuedynamx has experienced a 20% growth in bookings in this category through the enhancement of its Travel Redemption program, which now enables real-time redemption for travel bookings at Expedia’s more than 700,000 hotel and other accommodation properties worldwide. This expanded offering ensures that customers engaged in loyalty programs experience a new level of choice when it comes to reward redemption.

With consumers looking for ways to maximize their everyday spending, shopping through their reward programs remains a consistent strategy. Through the partnership with Expedia Group, Valuedynamx has expanded its travel redemption portfolio, offering better value and increased choice in alignment with the ongoing consumer demand for travel. Loyalty program customers can leverage their earned reward points for travel bookings with Expedia Group through Valuedynamx’s Travel Redemption program. Loyalty members can book lodging from Expedia Group’s extensive global supply and gain access to Expedia Group’s Member Only Deals – special rates offered by the company’s hotel partners to loyalty members - to tap into savings.

“We are thrilled to see such a significant increase in bookings as a result of the expansion of our travel redemption offerings through this exciting partnership with Expedia Group, a strategic move aimed at empowering our valued loyalty program partners,” said James Berry, Managing Director at Valuedynamx. “Addressing the growing demand for flexibility and choice in redeeming reward points, this enhancement perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving customer engagement among our loyalty program partners. By diversifying our travel redemption options, we not only help our partners to cater to customers’ desires, but also streamline the redemption process for a faster and more accessible experience. This approach enables our customers to seamlessly utilize points for personalized travel rewards, fostering both customer satisfaction and revenue growth.”

“At Expedia Group, we’re always finding new and innovative ways to help our global network of B2B partners build loyalty with their customers,” said Carolina Cabero, vice president of Commercial Partnerships at Expedia Group. “The integration with Valuedynamx and our industry-leading Rapid API solution has enabled them to meet the increasing consumer demand for flexible reward redemption options. We are happy to have seen strong outcomes so far and look forward to our continued partnership.”

For more information about Valuedynamx’s robust reward and loyalty solutions portfolio, visit Valuedynamx.com.

About Valuedynamx

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world’s most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners, and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years in loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

For more information, visit www.valuedynamx.com.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands include: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50