The Partners Group Selects Reperio Health as Their Exclusive Biometric Health Screening Partner

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today that they have been selected as the exclusive biometric health screening partner for The Partners Group (TPG), a leading Northwest-based insurance and financial consulting firm and one of the nation’s top 75 largest insurance brokerage firms.

The two Portland-based organizations have teamed up to provide TPG employees — metro Portland-based and remote staff — with Reperio’s comprehensive, biometric health screening kits with instant results, which can be completed from the comforts of each employee’s home.

“By facilitating accessible biometric health screenings for our employees, we're eliminating barriers and empowering them with real-time insights into their health,” said Karla Thommen, Managing Director of People Operations at The Partners Group. “Through Reperio's at-home screenings, our employees can take proactive measures to prioritize their wellbeing, moving beyond outdated methods to embrace a more proactive approach to health and wellbeing management."

TPG has seen an incredible uptake of the Reperio offering for their employee base within days of the two companies’ partnership go-live. Ten days post-launch, kits were on their way to 2x the number of employees TPG expected to participate. TPG and Reperio credit this impressive participation rate to an efficient sign-up process and the convenience of home kit delivery, allowing employees to complete their biometric health screenings in a private setting of their choosing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a like-minded organization such as The Partners Group in an effort to change the way employers think and support their employees’ preventive health,” said Travis Rush, CEO and co-founder at Reperio. “And to do so in our own backyard with a well-respected Pacific Northwest organization is an added bonus. We’re excited to fully digitize the biometric health screening experience for TPG employees, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with the organization for many years to come.”

For more information about Reperio and its trusted partners, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT REPERIO HEALTH

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS GROUP

The Partners Group is a purpose-driven consulting, insurance, and financial services firm with employee ownership. They partner with individuals and businesses across the US to solve problems by building custom strategies that discover, protect, and enhance the future. The Partners Group has been named one of the top 75 largest insurance brokerage firms in the US. Our consulting services include employee benefits, retirement plan, wellness, total absence management, healthcare analytics, wealth management, and commercial and personal insurance. For more information, please visit thepartnersgroup.com or call 800-722-6339.