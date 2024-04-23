Nexa3D and KVG Scale Defense Manufacturing Capabilities with HSE Series for Deployment to U.S. and Allied Nations

KVG and Nexa3D's longstanding relationship has helped advance international cooperation for deployment of additive manufacturing solutions including SPP state partners. left to right: John Boyer, CEO of KVG; Jorge Manresa, Federal Strategy Advisor for Nexa3D; Elisa Teipel, Chief Government Officer for Nexa3D; and Kevin Holder, Vice President of Government Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

In Fall 2023, KVG deployed HSE printers to Ukraine, enabling rapid, on-demand production of mission-critical parts and components in the field of conflict. Now they are adding 15 more printers to their fleet for deployment to the US and Allied Nations at the point of need. (Photo: Business Wire)

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the ultrafast 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions leader, announced today that KVG, an internationally recognized provider of mission support and logistics, has added 15 High-Speed Extrusion (HSE™) series 3D printers to its robust portfolio of deployable manufacturing solutions. Having already positioned HSE units to allied nations like Ukraine in 2023, this significant acquisition of HSE 180 and HSE 280i series printers enables the production of high-requirement, precision components for military and defense applications at the point of need around the world.

This announcement comes shortly after Nexa3D’s acquisition of Essentium, renowned for its broad materials portfolio and award-winning high-speed extrusion 3D printers, providing solutions for complex polymer production applications that are up to 5 times faster than competing extrusion technologies. Nexa3D’s commitment to innovation and reliability has made it a go-to choice for manufacturers and government users worldwide.

KVG, with over a decade of experience in providing tailored solutions for complex program management, troop, exercise, and mission support, has chosen Nexa3D's HSE series for its unparalleled speed and precision. These printers will bolster KVG's capability to deliver cutting-edge and efficient support solutions in the demanding and rugged environments where they operate, including rapid, on-demand production of crucial components in the field.

"We are excited to add additional Nexa3D's HSE series 3D printers to our portfolio and integrate these systems into our operations,” said John Boyer, Founder and CEO of KVG. “Collaboration and agile platforms are key to maintaining a strategic advantage. The speed, precision, and versatility of these printers will greatly enhance our capabilities and support our commitment to exceptional service in mission-critical situations."

This collaboration is expected to set a new standard and further adoption of rapid production and supply chain efficiency, especially in defense and industrial manufacturing sectors.

“The deployment of our HSE 180 and HSE 280i models to KVG is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology,” said Elisa Teipel, Chief Government Officer for Nexa3D. “Our printers are designed to meet the demands of industries where speed, precision, and reliability are not just valued, but essential. This collaboration is not just about providing advanced technology; it's about enabling transformative solutions for complex challenges faced in defense and manufacturing sectors. We look forward to seeing how our HSE series printers will contribute to KVG's impressive work on the global stage."

The deployment of Nexa3D's printers at KVG's points of need marks a significant step towards enhancing agile manufacturing capabilities. KVG and Nexa3D will maintain a cohesive and coordinated response to ensure that resources are deployed effectively, allowing end-users to maintain operational readiness.

Additional information is available on the Nexa3D website.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably by pushing the limits of additive manufacturing. The company makes ultrafast polymer and metal 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers, Nexa3D’s open materials platform, and the company’s robust portfolio of proprietary materials unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers and metals for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

