Travel + Leisure Co. and Allegiant Announce Multi-Year Marketing Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced a multi-year marketing agreement, allowing both companies to grow their customer engagement through cross-company promotion.

The two travel companies will share promotional offerings to each other’s customers, providing offers to a broad spectrum of travelers. Allegiant, with more than 15 million Allways Rewards members, and Travel + Leisure Co., with more than 800,000 vacation ownership members and 3.5 million vacation exchange members, will each benefit from a highly engaged base of travelers.

“With more than 100 Club Wyndham and WorldMark vacation ownership resorts within 50 miles of an airport served by Allegiant, we have a highly complementary customer base who shares the desire for affordable family vacations,” said Scott Cavanaugh, vice president of strategic partnerships for Travel + Leisure Co. “This marketing agreement will allow us to accelerate growth by offering unique travel packages desired by our customers.”

Allegiant’s leisure-focused business model builds its schedule around vacation seasons, making air travel to world-class destinations convenient and affordable. The Las Vegas-based airline operates more than 550 routes in 125 cities across the United States, connecting vacationers to the people and places that they love most. The airline also owns Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, a hotel in Southwest Florida that features 785 rooms and premier amenities including world-class restaurants, a spa and a championship golf course.

The airline’s national award-winning loyalty program, Allways Rewards, is popular among customers for its simplicity in accruing and redeeming points on everything from airfare to hotel stays.

“At Allegiant, we believe that leisure travel is more than just reaching a destination. It’s about creating exceptional moments and lasting memories for our customers,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s chief marketing officer. “Travel + Leisure shares the same vision, which makes them a perfect partner for us. We’re excited to work with them to enhance travelers’ vacation experiences.”

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 19,500+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF