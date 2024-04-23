Finio Powers Online Credit Application for Cycle Trader and ATV Trader

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finio, Inc., the groundbreaking digital sales and F&I platform for the motorcycle, powersports, marine, RV, and commercial vehicle industries, today announced that it has partnered with Trader Interactive to become an integral part of the ‘Buy Now’ digital retailing experience featured on Cycle Trader and ATV Trader nationwide.

As part of the ‘Buy Now’ process, buyers can complete a credit application which can be securely routed to the dealership and its lending partners. For customers, dealers, and lenders alike, this streamlines the sales and financing process while elevating the consumer experience.

“Real-time online financing is vital to any digital retailing experience,” states Troy Snyder, Vice President of Digital Retailing and Private Marketplaces at Trader Interactive. “Finio provides a state-of-the-art credit discovery process that seamlessly integrates into our Buy Now customer journey.”

The fact that more of the purchase and finance process can be done online has also been observed in other industries. Finio brings the best practices in digital lending to the powersports, motorcycle, RV, marine, and other sectors.

“Dealers want deep funnel leads that convert,” adds Nick Stellman, Chief Operating Officer at Finio. “Approved customers exhibit a high purchase intent, which drives sales efficiency and dealer profitability.”

Finio rapidly innovates digital sales and financing processes for dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and service providers across multiple industry verticals. The company offers an array of products ranging from website plugins for prequalification and credit to custom API-based integrations.

About Cycle Trader and ATV Trader

Cycle Trader and ATV Trader are a part of a unique portfolio of Trader Interactive marketplaces for buying, selling, and financing powersports vehicles, including Cycle Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, and Snowmobile Trader. With nearly 6 million monthly visitors, Cycle Trader and ATV Trader are on a mission to bring powersports buyers and sellers together by providing dealers and manufacturers with comprehensive listing packages and innovative advertising products that place inventory in front of relevant, high-quality buyers. Listing inventory through Trader’s powersports brands ensures that dealers can maximize their exposure, generate connections, drive sales, and boost profits. With industry-first search features and an innovative interface, Cycle Trader and ATV Trader can not only help you find your next powersports vehicle, but through the Buy Now option, purchase your unit 100% online.

For more information, visit www.CycleTrader.com and www.ATVTrader.com.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of “Trader” trademarks dating back several decades, the company’s brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatmart, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip.

For more information, visit TraderInteractive.com.

About Finio

Finio, Inc. is a modern credit aggregation platform for the powersports, motorcycle, marine, recreation, commercial vehicle, and other industries. The company’s compliant and secure finance hub facilitates seamless digital retailing and lending processes between dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and their customers. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company is backed by an award-winning team of financial technology (FinTech) innovators.

For more information, visit finio.com.