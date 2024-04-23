Oxide Computer Company Transforms Hyperscale-Grade Cloud Infrastructure Leveraging CoreSite’s Data Center Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced partnership with Oxide Computer Company, the creator of the world’s first commercial Cloud Computer, to leverage colocation solutions at CoreSite's Silicon Valley SV2 data center. By delivering a true rack-scale system with fully unified hardware and software, the Oxide Cloud Computer’s networking, compute and storage capabilities are purpose-built to deliver hyperscale cloud computing to on-premises data centers.

CoreSite's highly interconnected SV2 data center and blended IP service enable Oxide to facilitate the network performance and flexibility essential to modern data volume transport and quick setup. Oxide’s Cloud Computer can also achieve high performance and efficiency using CoreSite's colocation solutions and data center campus' robust ecosystem with hundreds of cloud, network and IT providers and enterprises.

“The Oxide Cloud Computer empowers developers to build, run and operate any application with enhanced security, latency and control. It helps IT teams accelerate strategic initiatives while enterprises experience the economic and operational benefits of cloud ownership for the first time,” said Bryan Cantrill, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Oxide. “For an industry that’s been wildly underserved for too long, we’re proud to partner with CoreSite to offer a purpose-built, rack-scale system that delivers hyperscale cloud, on-premises.”

Oxide’s Cloud Computer significantly improves energy efficiency over traditional servers. It is at least 35% more efficient than traditional racks equipped with AC power supplies in each server, which also results in a smaller physical footprint. As a unified system, Oxide Cloud Computers are shipped complete with all the software required to run full cloud computing services, requiring no assembly. The net result is that Oxide customers can go from rack install to developer availability in a matter of hours, compared to weeks or months.

"CoreSite and Oxide share the vision that the world is not going to be strictly a public cloud computing world, and customers should not have to sacrifice the advantages of cloud when choosing to own their compute,” said Steve Tuck, Founder and CEO at Oxide Computer Company. “We're very excited about the core infrastructural approach that CoreSite has taken in anticipation of hybrid IT becoming the norm. Working together, we will deliver high-quality, connected experiences to our customers. The Oxide-CoreSite relationship enables enterprises to now benefit from the capabilities of cloud computing everywhere, without compromising on the cost and control they require."

“CoreSite is thrilled to partner with Oxide Computer Company – an innovation pioneer that is introducing new technology in the marketplace and solving the challenges that come from digital transformation,” said Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer at CoreSite. “We strive to operate as an extension of our customers’ teams and provide the IT infrastructure and interconnectivity platform that enables companies like Oxide to succeed.”

In October 2023, Oxide announced a $44 million Series A financing round led by Eclipse with participation from Intel Capital, Riot Ventures, Counterpart Ventures and Rally Ventures – bringing Oxide’s total financing raised to date to $78 million.

Additional Resources

About Oxide

Oxide Computer Company is the creator of the world’s first commercial Cloud Computer, a true rack-scale system with fully unified hardware and software, purpose built to deliver hyperscale cloud computing to on-premises data centers. With Oxide, enterprises can fully realize the economic and operational benefits of cloud ownership, with access to the same self-service development experience of public cloud, without the public cloud cost. Oxide empowers developers to build, run and operate any application with enhanced security, latency, and control, and frees enterprises to up-level IT operations to accelerate strategic initiatives. Oxide customers include the Idaho National Laboratory as well as a global financial services firm. To learn more about Oxide’s Cloud Computer, visit oxide.computer.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents American Tower subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.