True Search and Leadership Circle Partner to Deliver Innovative Succession and Talent Assessment and Search Solutions

HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True, the only tech and data-first global talent platform, today announced its partnership with Leadership Circle, a leading global provider of executive coaching, assessments, and advisory services. This collaboration marks a significant step for both companies' ability to empower organizations across the globe to find and develop leaders.

“We help the most innovative companies recruit the right talent to drive their visions, and Leadership Circle understands, assesses and drives leadership effectiveness better than anyone,” said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and co-founder. “Our companies are both data-centric and aligned in our determination to provide comprehensive executive talent search and succession management solutions to clients.”

“We help individuals, teams and whole systems increase their leadership effectiveness, leading to tangible business results and in turn organizational transformation that is powerful and sustainable,” said Leadership Circle CEO and co-founder Bill Adams. “Partnering with a tech-enabled, data-driven executive search leader like True allows us to help our clients fill in the gaps we identify on their leadership teams and during succession planning.”

Through a combination of consulting services and assessment and development products designed to optimize leadership effectiveness, Leadership Circle helps executives and organizations thrive amidst volatile and ever-changing conditions. Crucial to this flexibility and essential to any organization’s resilience is a strong succession plan. With decades of experience coaching executives and working with top-level teams, Leadership Circle’s expertise in developing internal succession candidates and assessing external ones is unmatched. Joining this expertise with True’s proven record of sourcing exceptional candidates ensures that organizations have the talent pipeline in place for enduring impact and success.

True, known for delivering exceptional talent solutions, views this partnership as a strategic move to expand its offerings in response to market demand for a wide variety of assessment services. True clients already benefit from True’s proprietary assessment and coaching solution, True Advance, which focuses on working preferences and communication styles. Now with Leadership Circle’s best-in-class assessments, True clients can go deeper to better understand the core behaviors and thinking that influence how their leaders show up and, ultimately, how effectively they lead.

Together, True and Leadership Circle aim to build high-impact leadership teams by helping organizations find great candidates and expertly develop their in-house leadership. This partnership reinforces the commitment both companies have always had to deliver holistic talent solutions that drive organizational change and success.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the world's only tech and data-first talent management platform. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years worth of proprietary data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise, to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. True's unmatched products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), AboveBoard (inclusive executive career community), and Jopwell (leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP CIRCLE

Leadership Circle is a global leader in leadership development on a mission to evolve the conscious practice of leadership. Through its proprietary Universal Model of Leadership, the company has crafted a methodology and consulting approach that aims to integrate the otherwise fragmented field of leadership development. With more than 11,000 practitioners certified in the Leadership Circle profile around the globe, Leadership Circle works with some of the top organizations in the world to quantify and increase their leadership effectiveness. For more information on Leadership Circle visit leadershipcircle.com.