Ouro kooperiert mit Bnext als strategischer Emittent für europäische Expansionspläne

Bnext and Ouro began their collaboration last year with the launch and distribution of the Correos Prepaid Mastercard product across 2,389 Correos Spanish Post offices throughout Spain. Launched in March 2023, the Correos Prepaid Mastercard is a globally accepted, prepaid debit account customers can access with a card and mobile app to manage their finances, direct deposit salaries and government benefits, spend in stores and online, transfer funds, and open a Spanish bank account. They can also withdraw cash from ATMs and from Correos’ network of offices throughout Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)