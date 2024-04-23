The Stephens Group Completes Strategic Investment into VisionSafe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & KANEOHE, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Stephens Group, LLC (“Stephens Group”) has completed a significant strategic investment into VisionSafe, LLC (“VisionSafe” or the “Company”) designed to accelerate the growth of the business. This investment exhibits Stephens Group’s continued interest in supporting businesses providing highly engineered, mission critical, systems and components, serving aerospace and defense applications. The Company will serve as a new Stephens Group platform.

Founded thirty-four years ago by Bertil Werjefelt, Kaneohe-based VisionSafe is an industry leader in the provision of proprietary cockpit smoke displacement systems. VisionSafe designs, develops and manufactures cockpit smoke displacement systems and also provides the maintenance, inspection, and service for its products. VisionSafe has a robust set of supplemental type certificates which cover over 120 aircraft models.

“At VisionSafe, our mission is to develop innovative, market-leading products that protect in case of a cockpit smoke event,” said MaryAnn Omerod, Chief Operating Officer of VisionSafe. “We are excited to work with the Stephens Group and leverage their experience and commitment to the aerospace and defense market. This strategic investment will allow us to expand research and development, and customer support, and thereby accelerate the achievement of our strategic vision.”

Working with the Stephens Group team, VisionSafe will focus on bolstering the Company’s research and development, platform certification, and sales and marketing efforts all while seeking accretive add-on acquisitions.

Jack Nadal, Managing Director at The Stephens Group, added, “We’re thrilled to work with the VisionSafe team and the Werjefelt family on this growth catalyzing investment. As a safety first organization, VisionSafe has developed an exceptional reputation in the cockpit smoke displacement market. VisionSafe’s relentless focus on safety, innovation and customer support, has led them to become a leader in the space, with units installed on thousands of business, cargo, and passenger aircraft. We’re excited by the growth prospects for the business, and are eager to support VisionSafe as we execute on organic and inorganic opportunities.”

Alderman & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to VisionSafe for the transaction.

About VisionSafe Corporation

VisionSafe Corporation is a provider of highly engineered aircraft cockpit smoke displacement systems for use on business, cargo, passenger, government, and other aircraft. The Company's flagship product, the Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS), serves to protect pilots' vision in situations where dense, blinding smoke fills the cockpit, enabling them to control and land the aircraft safely.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.