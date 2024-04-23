Docubee Launches New eSignature Partner Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent contract automation platform, Docubee, announces the launch of its Docubee Channel Partner Program, making it easier for independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and referral companies to offer their clients versatile eSignature solutions. The Docubee Partner program enables companies to expand their business opportunities and enhance customer satisfaction by providing access to crucial solutions and resources.

With this new program, Docubee’s seamless, cost-effective, and intuitive electronic signature solution integrates with and enhances pre-existing solutions, software, and apps. This integration provides powerful custom workflow and automation capabilities, including the option to white-label services, providing flexibility and customization to meet diverse business needs.

Docubee securely automates the document signing process, allowing users to generate, send, sign, and store their documents with ease. In addition to capturing legally binding signatures, Docubee’s white-labeled solution also notifies stakeholders through automated email routing to simplify and streamline the entire workflow.

"Docubee’s Partner Program gives organizations the unique opportunity to incorporate innovative technology into their tool stack,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Docubee. "By leveraging Docubee’s comprehensive eSignature platform, partners can unlock new revenue streams and propel their business growth."

By partnering with Docubee, businesses can gain a competitive edge with customized pricing, next-level training, and personalized support.

SmartAdvocate Joins as an Inaugural Partner:

SmartAdvocate, a leading legal case management provider, is one of the pioneering partners to join the Docubee Channel Partner Program.

“Our goal at SmartAdvocate is to help law firms thrive, and that starts with providing them with the tools needed to do so,” shared Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales and Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “The Docubee Partner Program allows us to provide the technology needed to serve clients, create better efficiency, and look after their bottom line. By giving our clients these essential tools, Docubee is helping our business thrive as well.”

negozee Partners with Docubee to Empower Spanish-Speaking Entrepreneurs:

negozee, a platform empowering Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, sees Docubee as an invaluable addition to their suite of technology solutions.

"At negozee, our mission is to empower Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs in running their businesses seamlessly while expanding their social networks. We only partner with top-tier technology solutions for our members, and Docubee offers the perfect mix of cutting-edge technology and affordability," stated Guillermo Will DeJesus, Co-Founder at negozee. “Throughout this year's busy tax season, our members have benefited from Docubee's eSignature technology, enhancing their efficiency and productivity.”

Docubee Channel Program partners gain access to key benefits:

Cutting-edge technology and solutions: Through Docubee’s eSignature solution and contract automation platform, partners can modernize and simplify a business’s signature collection with secure digital signatures, automated email routing, and built-in notifications.

Through Docubee’s eSignature solution and contract automation platform, partners can modernize and simplify a business’s signature collection with secure digital signatures, automated email routing, and built-in notifications. Expanded business opportunities: By leveraging Docubee’s comprehensive platform, partners can expand their own business offerings by integrating their existing solutions with Docubee’s robust signature automation.

By leveraging Docubee’s comprehensive platform, partners can expand their own business offerings by integrating their existing solutions with Docubee’s robust signature automation. Marketing opportunities: Partners can collaborate with Docubee on marketing initiatives to amplify their brand’s presence and reach. Through Docubee’s Partner Directory, partners can increase their visibility and exposure to potential clients.

Partners can collaborate with Docubee on marketing initiatives to amplify their brand’s presence and reach. Through Docubee’s Partner Directory, partners can increase their visibility and exposure to potential clients. Comprehensive support: Partners will have access to Docubee’s full range of technical and sales assistance, including training sessions to enhance their service offerings. In addition, partners can attend webinars and events to expand their network and gain valuable industry insights.

Docubee takes a collaborative approach to meet each partner’s needs, providing ongoing training, tailored technical and sales support, co-marketing support, and co-branded events to ensure partners get the most from the program.

For more information about Docubee’s Partner Program and how to become a partner, visit www.docubee.com/company/partners.

About Docubee

Docubee, an Accusoft brand, is an intelligent contract automation platform that lets businesses create, manage, sign, and track digital contracts in one secure platform. Docubee powers contracts by enabling users to gather vital customer data, create contracts using tools like generative AI or pre-built templates, and connect pieces of the process with dynamic workflows. Users can integrate Docubee with their existing site or platform via the API or connect to thousands of apps and CRMs using native and webhook-powered integrations. For more information, visit docubee.com.