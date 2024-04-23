CAPTRUST Selects CAIS to Centralize and Streamline All Alternative Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced it has been selected by CAPTRUST, one of the nation’s largest independent financial advisory firms with more than $800 billion in client assets under advisement. CAPTRUST advisors will leverage CAIS’ SaaS technology to consolidate their alternative investment products and processes onto a single platform, creating an enhanced, unified alts experience.

“ We are thrilled to work with CAIS to offer our advisors best-in-class technology enhanced by a dedicated advisor-facing team of professionals to streamline their alternative investing experience,” said Michael J. Vogelzang, managing director and chief investment officer at CAPTRUST. “ Working with CAIS will play a critical role in eliminating the operational burdens typically associated with investing in alternatives and creating a more streamlined and scalable solution for our clients.”

The SaaS offering, CAIS Solutions, is powered by CAIS’ technology and enables independent financial advisors to centralize their fund positions – no matter where they are sourced – through automated processes across the entire alternative investment lifecycle. CAPTRUST’s network of advisors will also have access to integrated advisor education via CAIS IQ, expanded support for structured investments, and dedicated coverage through CAIS’ 70+ advisor-facing professionals. The CAIS platform will also provide seamless integrations into CAPTRUST's custodians and reporting providers, including BNY Mellon’s Pershing, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Black Diamond, for more efficient data management and reporting.

“ CAIS Solutions is creating immense value for advisory firms that have historically relied on fragmented technologies and processes to run their alternatives practice,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ As client demand for alternatives grows at a rapid clip, we remain committed to combining our best-in-class technology and client service to support the unique needs of the independent financial advisor.”

The announcement comes shortly after Baird, an international wealth and asset management firm that manages and oversees more than $405 billion in assets, expanded its relationship with CAIS to consolidate all their alternative investment products and processes onto a single platform.

About CAIS

CAIS is the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments and structured notes for independent advisors, asset managers, and bank issuers, empowering them to engage and transact on a massive scale. We believe that the combination of industry-leading technology and human interaction throughout the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience delivers superior operational efficiency and a world-class client experience.

CAIS provides advisors with access to a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and withstand ever-changing markets.

CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and powers integrated reporting through leading US custodians and reporting providers, making investing in alternatives simpler. CAIS also enables advisors to centralize all their alts and notes on one platform, whether they were purchased on or off the CAIS platform, through CAIS Solutions, and helps advisors create custom fund vehicles around strategies they source.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, supports over 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $30 billion in transaction volume. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 and registered CapFinancial Partners LLC as an independent registered investment advisor in 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,500 employees across 90 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $817 billion in assets, including just over $668 billion in nondiscretionary assets under advisement, and just over $170 billion in discretionary managed account assets (as of December 31, 2023).