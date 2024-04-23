ExxonMobil Unveils Exclusive Fandom Fuel Kits for Miami, Austin and Las Vegas Formula One® Races

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three United States Grands Prix and a fuel that keeps your engine 3x cleaner for better gas mileage* brings endless excitement for the new racing season as Formula 1 fandom reaches a fever pitch. Readying for a prospective championship year as the Oracle Red Bull Racing team continues the 2024 season, ExxonMobil has unveiled new, limited-edition Fandom Fuel Kits featuring epic merchandise dropping on the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

From hilarious 90’s-inspired tee shirts and official Oracle Red Bull Racing jackets - to your favorite United States race immortalized as an air freshener – each round of merchandise will require fans to act fast as only 150 kits will be available per Grand Prix. Approximately two weeks prior to each United States race, devoted fans may secure one Fandom Fuel Kit for 333 Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points, while supplies last. The Fandom Fuel Kits will be themed to each city, and excitingly one kit per Grand Prix will include a pair of driving gloves signed by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez.​

Synergy Supreme+™ premium gasoline, ExxonMobil’s best fuel ever, keeps your engine 3x cleaner for better gas mileage*. This is ExxonMobil’s most advanced fuel formulation to date: Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline features an additive package that boasts a friction modifier which reduces wear and tear on engines by 30 percent and prevents metal surfaces from rubbing together, and an enhanced detergent package - both of which can lead to improved performance and fuel economy.**

“We know Oracle Red Bull Racing fans love to show off their fandom and celebrate our legendary drivers who make winning look so easy. So, this year, we’re excited to reward fans with merchandise they’ll be racing to wear at the track,” said Troy Simms, Consumer Marketing Director at ExxonMobil. “The same development team behind the fuel that powers Oracle Red Bull Racing is behind the Synergy fuel that is available at Exxon and Mobil stations, so stop by your local station to fuel up ahead of whatever adventures you have planned.”

The first set of Fandom Fuel Kits will go live on May 3, 2024 at 12 am ET, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Fans can select the Fandom Fuel Kits by downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, where they can sign up and become members for free. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty members can then accumulate points that can be redeemed toward the purchase of an exclusive kit. Kits are only available through redemption of 333 Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points.

For additional information on points redemption, sizing and more, visit exxon.com/FandomFuelKits. Be sure to download the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and follow @exxonmobilstations on Instagram to stay updated on the latest news.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

*Based on comparison of Synergy Supreme+ gas compared to Synergy regular gas in port fuel injected engines. Actual benefits are based on continuous use and may vary depending on vehicle type, driving style, and gasoline previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based on factors beyond our control.

**Based on Synergy Supreme+ gas compared to gasoline meeting minimum government standards. Wear reduction was measured by an industry standard lubricant test. Actual benefits are based on continuous use and may vary depending on vehicle type, driving style, and gasoline previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based on factors beyond our control.