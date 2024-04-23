CARFAX Canada Launches Exciting New Partnership with Copart Canada

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARFAX Canada is excited to announce its new collaboration with Copart Canada, a global leader in online vehicle auctions and a premier hub for vehicle resale and remarketing. This partnership aims to enhance consumer confidence when purchasing a vehicle from Copart Canada, as the Copart Canada’s Vehicle Details Page within the Auction platform will now feature the most comprehensive vehicle history report available in Canada.

Richard Pasta, Director of Strategic Partners at CARFAX Canada, explained, “This enhancement provides Copart Canada customers with a better understanding of the vehicles history and helps round out an already prominent buyer experience for Copart vehicle buyers.”

"We are thrilled to partner with CARFAX Canada,” says Steve Macaluso, Managing Director of Copart Canada. “The CARFAX Canada integration will ensure our buyers understand more about each vehicle’s history, enabling them to make more-informed buying decisions and improving the overall buyer experience."

Under this partnership, Copart Canada customers can access any available vehicle history report without limits or restrictions, paying only when they decide to purchase the vehicle. The report will remain available for 180 days, allowing buyers to view, print, and download it. CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports contribute to enhancing the Copart Canada platform, providing more information on vehicles sold by the company in Canada.

This strategic partnership reflects CARFAX Canada's commitment to empowering consumers with the most comprehensive vehicle history data and further strengthens Copart Canada's dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction in the online vehicle auction industry. To learn more about Vehicle History Reports, please visit carfax.ca.

* CARFAX Canada is not affiliated with Copart Canada in any way. Copart Canada does not warrant the accuracy of the CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports, which are provided for information purposes only, and nothing in the CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports should be construed to be a warranty or guarantee of any kind. For more information about the CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports, please see the below links:

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca

