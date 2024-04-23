Mundial Media and 433Futbol.com, Create An Authentic Destination for Hispanic Soccer Fans, in Anticipation of Copa America 2024, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, and World Cup 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mundial Media, the leading contextual marketing platform focused on multicultural audiences, and 433Futbol launch 433Futbol.com, a technology-enabled soccer platform that produces digital content covering the intersection of soccer and its culture, focusing on U.S. Hispanic audiences.

With the launch of 433Futbol.com, Mundial Media will unlock impactful opportunities for brands and advertisers to align with the voice of a unique soccer destination in both English & Spanish. 433Futbol reaches an audience of 1 million+ U.S. Hispanics across all channels, primarily composed of bilingual Gen Z readers.

"We're excited to welcome 433Futbol to our digital solutions, especially with 2024 being such a pivotal year for the soccer vertical. We look forward to developing brand experiences that leverage 433Futbol's unique voice, which marries the passion behind the sport with the culture around it," says Gerry Ramirez, Chief Growth Officer of Mundial Media.

433Futbol partnered with Mundial Media because it is an end-to-end platform that can monetize its products through one instance instead of working with multiple providers. This partnership allows brands and advertisers to engage with 433Futbol's U.S.-based Spanish and English-speaking audiences with multiple impactful marketing opportunities, including but not limited to display, high-impact, video, editorial, social, and custom content.

"Mundial Media is the only platform with a proven track record of connecting publishers with U.S. Hispanic audiences via proprietary hyper-contextual technology. I firmly believe that the partnership will be essential for our development," says Luis Gerardo, the Publisher of 433Futbol. "We are thrilled to partner with Mundial Media to build a compelling destination for soccer fans and further engage our audience. We are keen to leverage Mundial Media’s Cadmus AI contextual technology to drive insights for content creation and monetization opportunities."

The partnership with 433Futbol bolsters Mundial Media's position as a multicultural digital media ecosystem leader. This collaboration enhances 433Futbol's ability to connect deeply with U.S. Hispanic audiences and reinforces Mundial Media's commitment to diversity and inclusion in digital content.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is the only NMSDC-certified minority-owned contextual marketing platform that enables brands to connect authentically with diverse audiences. Mundial Media was born out of the need for an end-to-end marketing platform that marries best-in-class multicultural learnings with a data-driven platform to create emotional connections. Mundial Media’s proprietary contextual engine, Cadmus AI, provides marketers with scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. Given the market’s turn to privacy-first, Mundial Media targets audiences through first-party contextual technology rather than third-party cookies.

About 433Futbol

433Futbol is an international digital media platform focused on football. 433Futbol harnesses cutting-edge technology to provide an engaging multimedia experience that connects fans globally. The platform extends beyond live updates and news; 433Futbol is a hub for a thriving community of football enthusiasts.