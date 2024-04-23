Parkinson’s Foundation and Tasso Announce Partnership to Accelerate Parkinson’s Disease Genetics Research

NEW YORK & MIAMI & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Parkinson’s Foundation and Tasso, Inc. today announced a partnership to expand and accelerate genetic research into Parkinson’s disease (PD). The partnership leverages Tasso’s patient-centric, end-to-end sample collection and logistics platform to enable data collection for a landmark international genetics study by the Parkinson’s Foundation: PD GENEration: Mapping the Future of Parkinson’s.

Beginning this month, PD GENEration participants will receive a kit containing a Tasso device to collect a small blood sample in the comfort and convenience of their home. Live on-line proctors will guide participants through the painless collection process and provide support to promote successful collection. After collection, participants will be able to ship their sample in a pre-paid box to an accredited laboratory for analysis. The goal of the research is to screen the collected samples for mutations among select, clinically relevant PD genes.

“Tasso and the Parkinson’s Foundation share a mission to accelerate life-changing research,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Tasso. “Ensuring study participation is accessible and approachable for PD patients is critical to success. We are proud to partner with the Parkinson’s Foundation to enable a better research experience for people living with PD.”

PD GENEration tests for mutations among select, clinically relevant genes to accelerate research, to advance treatments, and to improve care for those living with PD. The study aims to make genetic testing accessible to every person with PD, empowering people with the disease and their physicians to know their genetic status and identify clinical trials in which they might enroll. PD GENEration returns genetic results to all participants through a genetic counseling session, building a critical bridge between people with PD and clinicians to accelerate research collectively.

“The data shared from PD GENEration will drive scientific research forward and improve the understanding of Parkinson’s disease,” said James Beck, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation. “With Tasso as our partner, we now have a viable platform to enable our ambitious goal of whole-genome sequencing, which offers a promising pathway to better understand the genetics of PD and to facilitate research toward new therapies for PD.”

Tasso’s patented blood collection technology is preferred by users for its painless collection process, which is easy for participants or their care partners to complete. Participants may complete the process entirely from the comfort of their own home.

The study is sponsored by the Parkinson’s Foundation with support from the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2), a program of the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative. ASAP is managed by the Coalition for Aligning Science and implemented by the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Additional information about PD GENEration is available at Parkinson.org/PDGENEration.

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $449 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.