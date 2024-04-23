Multiply Labs Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Stanford Medicine’s Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine (LCGM) to Deploy Automated Systems For Cell Therapy Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Labs, a robotics company developing industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs, today announced its upcoming collaboration with Stanford Medicine’s Laboratory for Cell & Gene Medicine (LCGM) to demonstrate the potential of automation technology for cell therapy manufacturing. This collaboration will combine LCGM’s world-leading process development expertise with Multiply Labs’ robotic technology. Multiply Labs’ unique approach to cell therapy manufacturing automation focuses on robotic systems that can operate GMP-proven instruments from multiple different vendors. The robots operate instruments, consumables and reagents which are already extensively deployed for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, enabling plug-and-play-like capabilities, and fewer regulatory barriers, as no major process changes are required for robotic compatibility.

Stanford Medicine’s LCGM is on a mission to develop innovative manufacturing platforms for the GMP manufacture of cell and gene therapy products to bridge the “bench to bedside” gap for patients with large unmet medical needs. This aligns directly with Multiply Labs’ mission to enhance patient access to life-saving cell therapies by scaling availability through automation. The collaboration will allow cell therapy organizations to unlock the full potential of automation technology by running a side-by-side comparison of their current manual processes with the corresponding automated processes using the robotic system. The template for this approach to automation is based on Multiply Labs’ peer-reviewed study recently published in Cytotherapy, which showed – for the first time in the industry – statistical equivalence between manual and automated cell expansion processes based on the same instruments, consumables and reagents.

“This industry-first collaboration is the perfect way for cell therapy leaders to see what’s possible with this technology,” said Fred Parietti, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Multiply Labs. “By combining our next-generation robotic systems with Stanford Medicine LCGM’s unparalleled process development expertise, our goal is to enable cell therapy organizations to seamlessly automate their manufacturing processes, without substantially changing them. We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Steven Feldman and the LCGM team to accelerate our mission - increasing adoption of automation among cell therapy organizations and enabling these critical therapies to reach more patients in need.”

About Multiply Labs

Multiply Labs is a robotics company that provides autonomous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry. The company develops advanced, cloud-controlled robotic systems that enable the production of individualized drugs at scale. Its customers include some of the largest global organizations in the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Multiply Labs’ expertise is at the intersection of robotics and biopharma – its team includes mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, computer scientists, software engineers and pharmaceutical scientists. The founding team got in touch because of their shared love of robots at MIT. The company is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.multiplylabs.com.

For more information on the Stanford Laboratory for Cell & Gene Medicine, please visit https://med.stanford.edu/lcgm.