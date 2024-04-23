Integrated Biosciences Partners with Project 8p Foundation to Pioneer a New Path to Groundbreaking Treatments for Chromosomal Disorders

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Biosciences, a biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic biology and machine learning to develop next-generation therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with the patient-led Project 8p Foundation to enhance the treatment landscape for chromosome 8p duplication, deletion and inverted duplication deletion (inv/dup/del) disorders. This partnership provides support to enable Integrated Biosciences to characterize and correct the dysregulation of cellular stress responses in 8p cell lines, paving the way for the development of first-in-class, disease-modifying treatments for 8p heroes suffering from complex, megabase-scale rearrangements of the short arm of chromosome 8p.

“Chromosomal disorders have traditionally been ‘too hard’ to drug due to the large number of genes affected by deletions or duplications,” said Max Wilson, Ph.D., co-founder of Integrated Biosciences. “However, our platform is the world’s most efficient search engine for stress response-targeting small molecules, and we have drug candidates that could well improve the lives of 8p heroes.” Max Wilson, Ph.D., has been recently recognized with the prestigious Hevolution/AFAR New Investigator Award in Aging Biology and Geroscience Research, highlighting his innovative work on stress response dysregulation in aging biology. This award underscores Wilson's significant contributions to understanding and potentially mitigating age-related diseases through advances in synthetic biology.

“One of the emerging insights from our work at the Foundation is that there appears to be convergent cellular stress responses that go awry in a variety of diseases caused by genomic imbalance,” said Ethan Perlstein, Ph.D., Director of Research at the Project 8p Foundation. “These findings suggest that we may be able to harness those stress responses to decrease symptoms often associated with accelerated aging in 8p heroes. By supplying Integrated Biosciences with unique patient-derived cell lines, translational expertise, and valuable partnership knowhow, Project 8p Foundation demonstrates its commitment to curing chromosomal disorders with novel technologies that are accessible to all. As a pioneering nonprofit biotech foundation, we believe this partnership paves a path toward discoveries that will have applications beyond 8p chromosome disorders.”

Integrated Biosciences has previously pioneered groundbreaking approaches to AI-driven and anti-aging small molecule discovery, as described in the company’s previous Nature, Nature Aging, and Cell Systems publications. The company maintains a portfolio of preclinical-stage assets that are drug candidates for multiple age-related diseases. The new partnership underscores a shared commitment to transforming the lives of those affected by 8p chromosomal disorders, a central goal of the Project 8p Foundation. The partnership will determine how the company’s assets can be used to treat 8p and other genetic conditions.

About Integrated Biosciences

Integrated Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches that combine synthetic biology and AI-driven small-molecule drug discovery to produce next-generation therapeutics targeting age-related diseases. The company was founded in 2022 by MIT-, Harvard- and Princeton-trained scientists Felix Wong, Ph.D., and Max Wilson, Ph.D., in 2022. Its scientific advisors include James J. Collins, Ph.D., Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science at MIT, and Sir David W. C. MacMillan Ph.D., winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Princeton. Integrated Biosciences’ investors include Root Ventures, Mission BioCapital, Conscience VC, Reinforced Ventures, and Polymath Capital. For more information, visit: www.integratedbiosciences.com.

About Project 8p Foundation

Project 8p Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to empower a unified community for chromosome 8p heroes for a meaningful life today while accelerating treatments for tomorrow. Project 8p is dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and supporting individuals and families affected by complex, megabase-scale rearrangements of the short arm of chromosome 8. Through fostering collaboration and funding innovative research, the Project 8p Foundation is committed to finding cures and improving the lives of those impacted by these genetic disorders. For more information, visit: project8p.org.