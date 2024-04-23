HGreg Joins Forces With Tree Canada for an 8th Consecutive Year

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On this important day for Earth, HGreg is pleased to announce the return of its “Buy a Car, Plant a Tree” campaign in collaboration with Tree Canada. For the 8th year running, HGreg will be planting a tree for every car sold in its network of dealerships over the next month.

During last year’s campaign, 1,734 trees were planted in the Pointe-au-Père region in Rimouski. More specifically, larch trees were planted in protected peatlands to safeguard carbon-rich soils and combat ecosystem degradation.

“This commitment is one that continues to be essential for us, knowing that we are increasingly fighting climate change,” says Harry Kasparian, Vice-president of Marketing at HGreg. As one of Canada’s largest new and used car dealership groups, we’re aware of the impact our industry has on the environment and want to do our part too.”

In order to increase the number of trees planted this year, HGreg will be taking into account the sales of all vehicles within its group, both new and used, and will involve all of its dealerships.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to the planting and care of trees in rural and urban areas, in every province of the country. We contribute to the growth of Canada’s forest cover through our programs, research and engagement efforts, and by providing grants to communities and schools. We are capacity-building thought leaders that collaborate with a network of industry and university experts as well as other non-profit organizations to help enhance the knowledge of communities and help municipalities plan and maintain local forest cover. Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted over 84 million trees. www.arbrescanada.ca

About HGreg

Founded in 1993 and celebrating more than 30 years of service this year, HGreg is committed to simplifying the car-buying process through values of excellence, transparency, smart use of technology and a refreshing customer-focused philosophy. With a team of passionate car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Quebec and the United States, offering new and pre-owned vehicles. To find out more, visit www.hgregoire.com