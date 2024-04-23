Earthquakes Announce Udemy as Official Learning and Skills Partner and Official Training Jersey Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The San Jose Earthquakes (Quakes) announced today a new multi-year partnership with Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, to be their Official Learning and Skills Partner, as well as their new Official Training Jersey Partner.

Starting this season, Udemy will be featured front and center on all first-team training jerseys and warmup tops for both players and coaching staff. In addition, the Quakes and Udemy will provide subsidized access for underserved communities to over 220,000 courses available on the Udemy platform, including courses to upskill on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The San Jose Earthquakes are thrilled to welcome Udemy as our new Official Learning and Skills Partner, and our Official Training Jersey Partner,” said Ian Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer at the San Jose Earthquakes. “Udemy is a global technology brand dedicated to transforming lives through learning and democratizing access to education and skills, with a strong commitment to the Bay Area. We are looking forward to working together to make a meaningful impact across our joint home region, providing communities with access to a variety of technical, leadership, and professional content on the Udemy platform.”

“This partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes showcases our commitment to empowering historically underserved communities in the Bay Area with access to cutting-edge learning and skills,” said Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Udemy. “Together, we're bridging the skills gap and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to develop the in-demand skills they need to thrive in today's hyper-competitive job market and rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The Quakes and Udemy will launch a year-round education initiative to offer Udemy courses to members of the local community. At the following upcoming games, fans can expect:

Cinco De Mayo Celebration Match (May 4 vs. LAFC at Levi’s Stadium): Udemy will present a $10,000 contribution to the Quakes Foundation to support local Bay Area initiatives.

Udemy will present a $10,000 contribution to the Quakes Foundation to support local Bay Area initiatives. Pride Night (June 15 vs. FC Cincinnati at PayPal Park): Udemy will serve as presenting sponsor for Pride Night, celebrating the Pride / LGBTQIA+ community and providing fans with complimentary course credits.

Udemy will serve as presenting sponsor for Pride Night, celebrating the Pride / LGBTQIA+ community and providing fans with complimentary course credits. California Clasico (June 29 vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium) : Udemy will provide active duty and Veteran military members – as well as their family members – complimentary course credits in conjunction with Operation Care & Comfort, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to serving military veterans and their families.

Udemy will provide active duty and Veteran military members – as well as their family members – complimentary course credits in conjunction with Operation Care & Comfort, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to serving military veterans and their families. September 21 vs. St. Louis City SC at PayPal Park: In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Udemy will distribute complimentary course credits to the local Hispanic community in partnership with the Quakes Foundation.

Beyond the community efforts, this partnership will be a vehicle for Udemy to showcase its relationship with AWS, emphasizing both companies' shared dedication to fostering positive global impact and underscoring their mutual commitment to expanding access to technology and skills.

This partnership comes at a great time for Udemy as it was also recently named to TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies in 2024, honoring the company for its commitment to producing innovative educational technologies and services for the masses. To learn the latest technical and professional skills, visit: www.udemy.com.

The San Jose Earthquakes were supported by Klutch Sports Group in securing this partnership.

To purchase tickets for any of the aforementioned games that are part of the year-round education initiative, visit: www.sjearthquakes.com/tickets.

About Udemy

Udemy transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Denver, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Gurugram, India; and Melbourne, Australia.

About the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes, one of Major League Soccer’s original teams, are the epicenter for soccer in Northern California, playing at the highest professional level in the United States. The club won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and took home Supporters’ Shields in 2005 and 2012. The club is based out of PayPal Park, an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that opened in 2015 and is the first cloud-enabled venue in MLS. The organization was originally founded in 1974 in the North American Soccer League, and in 2024 is celebrating its 50th anniversary of positively impacting communities around Northern California. The club’s nonprofit arm, the Quakes Foundation, focuses on health and fitness initiatives for local underserved youth and fighting food insecurity. For more information about the Earthquakes, visit: www.sjearthquakes.com.