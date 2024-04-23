Cogir Senior Living Expands SafelyYou to 36 Communities and into Assisted Living after Reducing the Number of Residents Falling by an Impressive 52%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogir Senior Living, a leading senior living provider committed to making residents’ lives better, announced their decision to expand SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians. With SafelyYou’s proven success, Cogir is furthering the innovation’s reach across both communities and care levels, expanding to 36 communities, and now offering SafelyYou for assisted living as well as memory care.

Cogir began its partnership with SafelyYou to address resident falls—one of the toughest challenges in senior living—and improve resident outcomes. Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among older adults and cost operators an average of over $5,000 per incident. SafelyYou offers world-leading AI video technology combined with 24/7 remote clinical experts to both detect and help prevent falls. With SafelyYou, Cogir was able to reduce the number of residents falling by 52%, for residents using SafelyYou for a minimum of 60 days, when comparing their first month using the program to their second month. This decrease improves well-being for residents, reduces stress for residents and families, and saves costs for families and communities.

Increasing acuity, increasing risk

Acuity is increasing in assisted living. In fact, 50% of assisted living residents have three or more chronic conditions. With this increased acuity comes increased risk, including for falls. Cogir is expanding SafelyYou into a segment of assisted living to better meet residents’ care needs and mitigate fall risk.

“We’re seeing a population with more complex care needs entering senior care, while operators are still challenged with finding the staff to provide that care,” said SafelyYou founder and CEO George Netscher. “SafelyYou for assisted living supports on-site staff with the crucial insights they need to help prevent falls, which eases staffing strain, while supporting the well-being of residents, with a more effective way to meet their needs.”

Delivering an industry first and an industry must

Cogir is also leveraging SafelyYou’s latest breakthrough, SafelyYou Clarity™, which empowers operators to measure staff to resident care automatically and accurately, a first for the industry and must for optimizing revenue. Powered by SafelyYou’s exclusive OMNI AI engine, Clarity™ enables organizations to measure staff to resident care, initiate assessments sooner, and make the most of team resources, which is crucial as staffing continues to be a challenge—92% of operators said they were experiencing a staffing shortage in a recent survey.

“We’re thrilled with the results we’ve seen with SafelyYou so far and excited about what the company can deliver in the future,” said Cogir CEO David Eskenazy. “We commit every day to making residents’ lives better and SafelyYou is one of the tools we use to do that. It helps us improve outcomes, improve operations, and improve margin. This technology allows us to be even better at serving our mission, delivering higher-quality care, and creating better experiences for residents at Cogir communities.”

About Cogir Senior Living

Cogir USA is a premier provider of senior living communities dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through exceptional care, innovative services, and a commitment to personalized experiences. Cogir Senior Living, develops, owns and/or operates nearly 70 senior living communities throughout the United States. Recognized as one of ASHA’s top 25 senior living providers, the growth in the U.S. market underscores Cogir’s dedication to advancing its presence and delivering exceptional communities. Stay tuned as Cogir continues to shape the landscape of senior living. For more information on Cogir Senior Living, visit www.cogirusa.com.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living’s staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents’ needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou’s passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

