3Phase, a Leading Independent Elevator Service Company, Selects Ooma AirDial for POTS Replacement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that 3Phase, a leading independent elevator service company maintaining 28,000 elevators nationwide, has selected Ooma AirDial® as the exclusive POTS replacement solution to recommend to its customers.

Ooma AirDial (https://www.ooma.com/airdial/) provides turnkey replacement for copper-wire plain old telephone service (POTS) lines used by mission-critical equipment such as fire alarm panels, building entry systems, burglar alarms and industrial controls, in addition to elevator phones. AirDial combines a base station with virtual analog phone service and a data connection through a wireless network, along with online remote management across multiple accounts that reduces expensive on-site visits and lowers incident response time.

3Phase (https://www.3phaseelevator.com/) began seeking a POTS replacement solution because, among other reasons, its customers were failing annual elevator inspections when the POTS lines supporting in-car emergency phones were out of service. Legacy carriers, eager to get out of the business of providing POTS, were also shocking customers with huge price hikes.

“ One customer just told us they’re paying $1,200 a month for a single POTS line and $800 for a second line,” said Jeff Sprosty, vice president of sales for 3Phase. “ We’re gearing up to have Ooma AirDial stocked in all our service centers, with all of our technicians trained on installation, so 3Phase can deliver immediate relief for customers burdened with overpriced and unreliable POTS lines.”

“ We’re delighted to help 3Phase relieve the POTS pain point for their customers, who don’t always realize they can save money and increase reliability for their elevator phones with Ooma AirDial,” said Rob Ferrer, senior vice president of business sales at Ooma. “ We look forward to supporting 3Phase as they roll out AirDial across their nationwide network.”

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.