CapIntel and Desjardins Financial Security Investments Join Forces to Elevate Investment Advisory Services Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Desjardins Financial Security Investments (DFSI), a renowned mutual fund dealer to enhance client experience and simplify CFR compliance. This collaboration aims to empower nearly 1,400 independent advisors affiliated with the Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network, Desjardins Financial Security Investments and SFL Wealth Management distribution networks across Canada with the tools and resources necessary to deliver superior interactions to their clients.

The primary objective for DFSI is to support advisors in their client conversations with materials that educate and build trust. By leveraging CapIntel's innovative platform, advisors can combine educational materials with product information to help their customers understand how they’re investing and why.

DFSI is committed to providing exceptional support and service to its business partners across Canada. As a secondary objective, DFSI wanted to simplify the process to complete the key checkpoints to satisfy Client Focused Reforms (CFR) requirements. These checkpoints include KYP, KYC and suitability, and they can be completed while building client-friendly presentations that aid advisors in building trust during client and prospect conversations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Desjardins to elevate the capabilities of advisors and provide them with a powerful tool in CapIntel Correlate," said James Rockwood, CEO and Founder at CapIntel. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline processes and enhance the overall client experience."

"We believe that by partnering with CapIntel, we are equipping our advisors with the tools they need to offer the best experience to their clients," said André Langlois, Senior Vice-President, Independent Network, Sales and Distribution, at Desjardins Financial Security. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch support and services to our valued business partners."

CapIntel and Desjardins Financial Security Investments look forward to a successful partnership that will undoubtedly raise the bar for investment advisory services across Canada.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a North American B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 14,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.