Extreme Networks Revolutionizes Outdoor Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E Certification

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Connect — Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it’s the first vendor with outdoor Wi-Fi 6E deployments to receive a standard power grant – allowing customers to leverage faster speeds, increased range of coverage and expanded capacity for outdoor connectivity. In partnership with Wi-Fi Alliance Services, Extreme now offers deployed customers such as BYU, Cedar Fair and the San Francisco Giants the ability to provide uninterrupted 6 GHz Wi-Fi® connectivity, expanded coverage, lower latency and improved performance of devices across outdoor environments.

Extreme’s AP5050 Universal Wi-Fi 6E access points enable standard power operation in the 6 GHz band for outdoor environments in the United States. The AP5050 is uniquely engineered and optimized to meet the challenges across outdoor environments like stadiums, concert venues and university campuses. Through its collaboration with Wi-Fi Alliance Services, Extreme can now deliver secure cloud-based Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) across the U.S., ensuring protection of incumbent users in the 6 GHz spectrum, while maximizing transmission power.

“With Wi-Fi Automated Frequency Coordination, we’re enabling industry leaders like Extreme to rapidly and cost-effectively activate outdoor standard power 6 GHz Wi-Fi for customers. This marks a significant time in the history of wireless, as it will create new experiences and open opportunities for applications, services and immersive experiences that require robust, high-performance connectivity; it will deliver these benefits even in densely populated stadiums and arenas,” said Kevin Robinson, CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance Services.

Outdoor Use Cases of Wi-Fi 6E

Cedar Fair, which operates regional amusement parks, resorts, hotels and recreational properties throughout North America and entertains approximately 27 million guests each year, recently deployed ExtremeCloud™ IQ and Wi-Fi 6E solutions across its properties.

“Our new, blazing-fast network will help improve real-time monitoring of ride performance, park infrastructure and crowd and line management, as well as optimize energy usage and provide a best-in-class guest experience while remaining connected without disruption,” said Ty Tastepe, Chief Information Officer at Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. “Extreme Wi-Fi 6E takes connectivity to another level, and we’re just scratching the surface of the possibilities of innovation now and into the future. Wireless connectivity is critical to our digital evolution and is an essential pillar of our park operations and overall guest experience. By working with Extreme, we are one of the first deployed outdoor 6 GHz venues in the nation, providing our associates and guests with next-generation connectivity whether at work or play.”

The San Francisco Giants (Oracle Park) and BYU (LaVell Edwards Stadium) deployed Extreme Wi-Fi 6E-ready networks in 2023. BYU, which accommodates roughly 64,000 fans, leverages its Wi-Fi network to improve fan engagement, create seamless streaming capacity and support mobile food ordering.

Casey Stauffer, Associate Athletic Director, Corporate Sponsorships at BYU, said, “Deploying Wi-Fi 6E at our stadium will mark a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and improving the gameday experience. Whether it’s accessing real-time instant replays, streaming or capturing and sharing memorable moments on social media – we expect our Wi-Fi experience to be like a high-octane engine for our fans. By partnering with Extreme, we’re not just building networks, we’re shaping the future.”

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Extreme, said, “Using 6 GHz for outdoor Wi-Fi isn’t just about expanding coverage—it’s about unleashing connectivity and transforming outdoor spaces into hubs of innovation and next-gen experiences. Extreme continues to lead the market around 6 GHz and best-in-class connectivity. We were the first vendor to ship enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E (AP4000) and the industry’s first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E access point (AP5050) and now we’re the first to light up customers looking to leverage 6 GHz Wi-Fi across outdoor spaces. Our relentless pursuit of excellence ensures that our customers can confidently embrace the future of wireless connectivity.”

