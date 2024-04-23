Frost Bank Improves Customer Experience with Atomic Direct Deposit Switch

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic is excited to announce its collaboration with San Antonio-based Frost Bank, a top 50 financial institution with 185 branch locations across Texas. Incorporating Atomic into its operations will help Frost achieve its goals of improving customer satisfaction and making banking more accessible for all. Frost will be using Atomic’s solution for direct deposit switching to provide their customers with a seamless experience that fits with the bank’s focus on tech.

“At Frost, we continually spend time with our customers to see how we can better meet their needs,” said Group Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking and Technology officer Jimmy Stead. “Partnering with Atomic is another way we can make our customers’ lives better by providing seamless and rapid direct deposits. It’s just one more way we provide a world-class customer experience.”

Frost’s customers are one of the main reasons the bank chose to go with Atomic. Both companies share a focus on creating the best customer experiences and equitable banking. With similar core values, Atomic was the clear choice to help the bank establish and maintain long-term relationships with its customers.

Atomic Co-Founder and CEO Jordan Wright is similarly invested in those relationships. “What we’re doing is helping to establish trusted relationships between customers and their financial institutions. We make it very easy to switch direct deposit and that positive digital experience sets the precedent for the relationship and the bank. Frost Bank has an amazing focus on their customers and doing right by them and this implementation will set that tone from the beginning.”

A customer-centric bank such as Frost becomes a trusted partner that consumers turn to when they need financial services. Updating direct deposit to Frost Bank is just the first step. Then customers can take advantage of all Frost offers, including getting paid up to two days in advance with direct deposit and benefiting from higher interest rates. This is a mutually beneficial relationship that makes a great user experience for customers and improves primacy for Frost Bank.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 5 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, and payment method updating.

With over $70 million in backing from trusted investors like Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, ATX Venture Partners, and Greylock, Atomic is well-positioned to accelerate its vision of financial services that benefit both consumers and institutions. As open banking continues to shape the U.S. financial landscape, Atomic remains committed to empowering consumers to have better control of their personal data, offering a more transparent and equitable banking experience for all. To learn more visit Atomic.financial.

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $49.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.