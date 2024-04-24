FPT Cooperates with USAID to Promote Clean Energy Deployment, Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and Accelerate Net Zero Transition

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation signed Letter of Cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Vietnam Low Emission Energy Program II (V-LEEP II), with the goal of supporting the corporation in achieving the Net Zero target by 2040, a decade earlier than Vietnam's commitment. FPT is Vietnam’s first technology firm to collaborate with V-LEEP II.

In accordance with the agreements, V-LEEP II will provide technical assistance to FPT from April 2024 to April 2025 as the corporation formulates a plan to execute its net-zero commitments. This entails providing a comprehensive understanding of Net Zero strategy, as well as general insights about advanced clean energy development, such as the Direct Power Purchase Agreement mechanism, Renewable Energy Certificates, Battery Energy Storage Systems, Rooftop Solar Development for Self-consumption, and other relevant topics. In addition, V-LEEP II will also support FPT with capacity-building programs in a variety of areas and connect FPT with leading experienced renewable energy developers to gain more experience in the deployment and use of advanced clean energy, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and becoming carbon neutral.

“Our collaboration with USAID aligns with our commitment to spearheading initiatives to mitigate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam. We aim to positively impact the living, working, and learning environments for both 1 million FPT employees globally by 2035 and society at large. FPT will steadfastly pursue the mission of establishing a resilient, happy global corporation,” said FPT Senior Executive Vice President Nguyen The Phuong.

FPT’s subsidiary FPT Software also signed the Letter of Cooperation with USAID’s V-LEEP II. “FPT Software has the mission to support the growth of the nation, and we are also committed to aligning with our global clients on sustainable development efforts. FPT Software cares about the future of our people and the planet, and we strive to be an active member of a green, sustainable ecosystem. The support from USAID is important for us to achieve this goal,” said FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President Nguyen Khai Hoan.

“FPT is the future of Vietnam business. It is powerful that FPT is thinking about the future, and I hope that will positively influence Vietnam’s younger generations and business community. We are excited to be part of this progress together with FPT towards a sustainable future,” shared at the event today by USAID/Vietnam Deputy Mission Director Bradley Bessire.

FPT is actively conducting measures and activities to reduce energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, notably building green and environment-friendly workplace, planting trees for carbon offsets, offering discounts for employees buying electric vehicles, and ensuring all employees receive annual training on environmental protection. Leveraging its technology expertise, FPT constantly implements internal digital transformation towards a paperless business model, with more than 100,000 e-contracts signed in 2023, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022. FPT is the trusted partner in green transformation, providing consulting services and comprehensive solutions related to ESG, such as the carbon audit solution VertZéro. FPT recently published its ESG report, highlighting its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of sustainable development through four key areas, including Environmental Sustainability, Work Environment, Social Responsibility, and Excellent Governance.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. It records a global workforce of 48,000+ and total revenue of $2.17 billion (2023).

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About USAID V-LEEP II Program

USAID/Vietnam supports an “open, prosperous, and secure Vietnam that is effective and inclusive in tackling its own development challenges.” USAID/Vietnam’s flagship clean energy program, the Vietnam Low Emission Energy Program II (V-LEEP II), aims to advance Vietnam’s transition to a clean, secure, and market-based energy sector through three main objectives: (1) Increased deployment of advanced energy systems, (2) Improved energy sector performance, and (3) Increased energy sector competition.