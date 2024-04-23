Tyto Athene Awarded $168 Million U.S. Army’s Europe Infrastructure Modernization Capabilities Set (IMCS) Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyto Government Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, single-award contract worth up to $168 million under the Army’s ITES-3S indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle to support the U.S. Army’s Europe Infrastructure Modernization Capabilities Set (IMCS).

Under this new contract, Tyto, a federal systems integrator that delivers mission-focused digital transformation solutions to the government, will spearhead vital network infrastructure modernization projects throughout Europe, Israel, and the Horn of Africa to strengthen operational efficiencies and enable Army soldiers, commands, and supporting organizations to access, process, and act upon information at any time and from anywhere.

“Tyto has a unique perspective when it comes to understanding the Army’s needs, due to the significant strengths in our past performance,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto. “We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that support our country’s national security efforts.”

IMCS supports the Army’s goals of delivering capabilities to a globally connected Army. This modernization process will help the Army, EUCOM, AFRICOM, and USAREUR-AF be even more aligned to address future modernization development and IT processes.

“Battlefield environments have become increasingly distributed and complex. With decades-long experience supporting the Army’s modernization efforts both here and abroad, and our expertise in digital transformation, Tyto understands that unified communications is a key enabler for secure, seamless communications and data exchange,” said Tyto CTO Peter O’Donoghue. “Tyto has the ability to simultaneously manage and execute numerous projects, allowing our team to continuously develop solutions to help the Army achieve mission-critical objectives.”

