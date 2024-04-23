American Pacific Group Announces Partnership with C.F. Stinson

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Pacific Group (“APG”), a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm announced today that an APG affiliate has made an investment in C.F. Stinson (“Stinson”), a tech-enabled designer, producer, and marketer of textiles for the commercial interiors industry. The investment is in partnership with Keith and Glenn Stinson, the third generation of family ownership.

Stinson, headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI, is a recognized industry leader in the design, creation, and distribution of textiles engineered specifically for commercial applications in healthcare, education, hospitality, and workplace environments. Founded in 1952, the company has a long legacy of serving the commercial interiors community and delivering a broad range of high-performance products that meet the demanding requirements of today’s commercial interiors. Stinson and its affiliated brand, Anzea, have developed a strong reputation for sustainable, high-quality products, customer service excellence, and integrated technology platforms.

Keith Stinson, CEO of Stinson, said, “We are grateful to our loyal customers, incredible team, and amazing financial partners for all that has been accomplished to this point. The entire Stinson team is looking forward to working closely with APG as together we will create the next chapter of the Stinson story. We are particularly excited about the resources and experience APG brings, including their track record of strategic mergers and acquisitions to help expand our product portfolios and increase the value we bring to our customers.”

Glenn Stinson, COO of Stinson, added, “Our entire team is sharply focused on exceeding the demands and expectations of our loyal customers on an everyday basis. We are excited and energized to work with APG as we continue to look for new ways to improve our offerings and expand our reach.”

Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG, commented, “We have a tremendous amount of respect for what the Stinson family has built over generations. We look forward to partnering with Keith, Glenn, and the entire Stinson team in working to execute against our shared goals for the company’s future.”

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together, with management teams, American Pacific Group seeks to drive sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process,” a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.

About Stinson

For more than 70 years, Stinson has been an industry leading provider of innovative textiles for healthcare, education, hospitality and workplace environments. Stinson is a company of designers, thinkers, and makers dedicated to creating textile solutions that work. For more information, please visit www.cfstinson.com.