Headspace Launches Direct-to-Consumer Mental Health Services

Headspace, the world's most accessible, comprehensive mental health platform, today announced it now offers mental health coaching for its direct-to-consumer subscriber base and will bring therapy services to consumers later in 2024.

Beginning this month, U.S. consumers can sign up to access one-on-one support from a mental health coach, enabling them to tackle a wide range of life challenges that may not require a therapist. Headspace mental health coaches can help people with everything from managing everyday stress and building healthier relationships, to getting more restful sleep and improving emotional resilience. Members can chat with a coach on their own time, from anywhere, all within the Headspace app.

“The reality is that mental health is not linear; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. One day, a person may feel like they can manage anxious thoughts with a simple breathing exercise. The next day, they may need to unpack a mountain of emotions. Mental health coaches adeptly assist people in navigating these emotional waves, offering tailored guidance, practical strategies, and curated resources to forge a path forward,” said Jenna Glover, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Headspace. “By bringing mental health services to consumers, we’re advancing our mission of providing every person with lifelong mental health support. We believe coaching is a lower-cost and more accessible level of care than therapy that can help the majority of our members stay on track with health and wellness goals and feel supported.”

Over the past decade, millions of consumers around the world have used Headspace to access expert-led meditations, guided programs on topics like sleep and managing stress, as well as skill-building exercises to help them meet their wellbeing goals. Now, they can also meet with a mental health coach directly in the app. Headspace’s mental health coaches provide:

An action-oriented approach to care – Drawing from clinically validated techniques like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) – and using motivational interviewing, SMART goal setting, and more – mental health coaching is forward-looking and action-oriented by design. While therapists work with patients to explore past behavior and experiences, coaches focus on helping individuals set realistic goals, take steps toward creating new habits, motivate them to create meaningful change, and hold them accountable to their goals.

– Drawing from clinically validated techniques like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) – and using motivational interviewing, SMART goal setting, and more – mental health coaching is forward-looking and action-oriented by design. While therapists work with patients to explore past behavior and experiences, coaches focus on helping individuals set realistic goals, take steps toward creating new habits, motivate them to create meaningful change, and hold them accountable to their goals. Personalized support from trained experts – All Headspace mental health coaches have either completed the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) Approved Training Program or have earned a Master's-level degree in a psychology related field. Every Headspace coach has over two years of relevant work experience, 200+ hours of supervised training, and participates in weekly continuing education training offered through the Headspace Training Institute's Mental Health Coach Training Program.

– All Headspace mental health coaches have either completed the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) Approved Training Program or have earned a Master's-level degree in a psychology related field. Every Headspace coach has over two years of relevant work experience, 200+ hours of supervised training, and participates in weekly continuing education training offered through the Headspace Training Institute's Mental Health Coach Training Program. Culturally responsive care – Headspace employs mental health coaches to match the cultural makeup of its member population and provides culturally responsive and inclusive care. 54% of Headspace’s coaches identify as BIPOC. Research has shown that being matched with a mental health provider who shares your identity and lived experience leads to higher satisfaction and better health outcomes.

Though this launch brings mental health coaching directly to consumers for the first time, Headspace has a long and proven history of providing mental health coaching through employers and health plans. As a result of its 2021 merger with on-demand mental health provider Ginger, the company provides mental health coaching to individuals whose employers and health plans subsidize it as a benefit. Over the course of nine years, Headspace coaches have led nearly two million sessions with members to help them feel less alone, less worried, and in more control of their lives. A real-world evidence, observational study of Headspace’s B2B members showed that the company’s coaching services led to improvements in symptoms of everyday anxiety and depression.

The U.S. has long suffered from access issues in mental healthcare. In a 2023 survey from the American Psychological Association (APA), over half of psychologists said they have no openings for new patients; and a separate study found that over 50% of U.S. counties don't have a single practicing psychiatrist. Similar to the evolution of nurse practitioners and physician assistants in primary care, the mental health industry is evolving to support the needs of patients through lower acuity modalities of care, including mental health coaching.

“It’s no secret the mental health epidemic is overwhelming our communities,” said Christine Evans, President, Headspace. “Our coaches are trained to help people figure out the right level of support they need to achieve their mental health goals. By providing people with access to coaching, we’re enabling a new level of care for the millions of people who need care, but may not need a therapist.”

“As demand for mental health support grows, we foresee health and wellness coaching becoming even more integral within the continuum of care. Coaching allows people to tap into far more support, while still driving meaningful change and improved health and wellbeing,” said Leigh-Ann Webster, Executive Director, NBHWC. “Ultimately, National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches play a foundational role in supporting the skill-building work and behavior change that fuels mental strength and resilience.”

Both new and existing Headspace consumer members can access three 30-minute mental health coaching sessions for $99.99 per month. Once they’ve signed up, individuals will then be matched with a coach and prompted to schedule a session to begin creating their personalized plan.

Learn more and get started with a mental health coach by visiting headspace.com/coaching.

FAQ

How is coaching different from therapy or psychiatry?

Unlike therapists and psychiatrists, coaches do not make mental health or medical diagnoses, provide clinical treatment, or prescribe medications. Coaches provide support to members through a chat-based environment and focus on the present and future (with an active, goal-oriented approach), while therapy leverages knowledge gained from exploring their past behavior and experiences. Our coaches are also trained to identify topics or concerns that may require the attention of a therapist or psychiatrist.

How do I sign up?

To get started with a mental health coach, members can visit headspace.com/coaching to purchase a monthly subscription for mental health coaching. Existing Headspace members can add coaching to their subscription, and those that are brand new to Headspace can create an account and sign up for Headspace content and mental health coaching together. New members will be guided to download the Headspace app, and existing members will be directed to their Headspace app, where they can book their first coaching session. Members have the option to cancel at any time.

Will my HSA/FSA program cover a coaching subscription?

Certain health savings account (HSA) or flexible savings account (FSA) programs may provide reimbursement for Headspace’s mental health coaching subscription. We recommend that members speak with their plan representatives to inquire about reimbursement.

How quickly can I get connected with a coach?

Members can expect to meet with their coach within 48 hours of onboarding, should they choose to get started right away. Our members have the ability to schedule coach sessions directly within the app after completing a few initial questions.

How does Headspace protect the privacy of my conversations with a mental health coach?

We take the responsibility of safeguarding our members’ information extremely seriously. As a mental health company, we’re committed to protecting our members’ privacy like we would our own – not only because it’s required by law, but because it’s the right thing to do. We outline in our privacy policy the information we collect, why we ask for it, and how we use it. We do not sell members’ health information.

