Chicago White Sox Expand Partnership with Shift4, Adding Ticketing Payments

CHICAGO & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced that they have expanded their partnership with the Chicago White Sox to include ticket sales. Shift4 will power payments for ticketing transactions through the company’s integration with Ticketmaster.

In addition to ticket sales, Shift4 powers transactions for the White Sox across Guaranteed Rate Field’s food and beverage concessions, parking, retail, and restaurant locations — which also leverage Shift4’s next-gen point-of-sale system, SkyTab.

“With Shift4 simplifying all online payments at the ballpark, we're ensuring a seamless experience for our fans from the moment they purchase their tickets to while enjoying concessions, retail and White Sox souvenirs at Guaranteed Rate Field,” explains George McDoniel, White Sox senior director of corporate partnerships and sales. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing best-in-class service and convenience to all fans visiting the ballpark.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with the White Sox to further streamline commerce across the ballpark with our industry-leading technology,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of Online Payments & Venues. “Our innovative solutions simplify operations for venues while enhancing the fan experience, whether they’re buying a hot dog, a jersey, or their ticket to the game.”

Today, Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.