16-Time Gold Medalist Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long and her Goldendoodle Goose Partner with Nulo

16-time Gold medalist Paralympian Jessica Long shares a heartwarming moment with her loyal companion, Goose, who is always there to lift her spirits and lend emotional support. See their incredible story at https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/jessica-long-and-goose (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nulo is proud to partner with Jessica Long, one of the most decorated Paralympians in American history, and her Goldendoodle, Goose, to champion its "Fuel Incredible" campaign. This partnership highlights the inspirational bond between athletes and their pets, emphasizing resilience, triumph, and the pursuit of excellence.

Jessica Long, with her unparalleled achievements in the Paralympics, including 29 medals and over 50 world championship medals, embodies the spirit of determination and courage. Born with congenital defects that led to a double amputation, Jessica’s journey from a Siberian orphanage to becoming a world-renowned Paralympic champion is a testament to the power of resilience and belief in oneself. Alongside Jessica in her current journey is Goose, a rescue dog who helps her be at her best.

Reflecting on Goose's role in her life, Jessica shared, “Goose brings such amazing energy and joy to my life. No matter the kind of day I’ve had, good or otherwise, he’s there with a wag of his tail to lift my spirits and lend emotional support, making every moment we share a cherished one. Opting for Nulo's top-notch nutrition is my way of ensuring he's always at his best, right there with me.”

Michael Landa, CEO of Nulo, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Jessica Long's remarkable journey from overcoming significant challenges to standing atop the world stage, now accompanied by Goose, embodies the very heart of our 'Fuel Incredible' mission. We're deeply honored to highlight their story, aiming to ignite a flame of hope, resilience, and shared strength in others.”

Nulo's "Fuel Incredible" campaign celebrates the unique relationships athletes share with their pets, highlighting the role of premium nutrition in supporting these dynamic duos. Through Jessica and Goose’s story, Nulo aims to inspire pet parents to prioritize their pets' health and wellness, recognizing them as integral members of their journey to success.

About Nulo:

Nulo is a leader in pet nutrition, dedicated to providing foods that fuel a healthy lifestyle for pets and their parents. Recognizing the powerful bond between humans and pets, Nulo's mission is to enhance the lives of dogs and cats through proper nutrition, providing them with the fuel they need to live full, vibrant lives. Nulo’s Fuel Incredible campaign spotlights extraordinary athletes who draw strength and companionship from their devoted pets in their quest for victory.

For more information about Nulo and the "Fuel Incredible" campaign featuring Jessica and Goose, please visit https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/jessica-long-and-goose