Medical Informatics Engineering Secures Growth Investment from Healthcare Technology Investor Serent Capital

Founded in 1995, MIE is a pioneer in healthcare information and technology, having launched one of the nation's first health information exchanges. It was also an early leader in the electronic health records (EHR) sector with its WebChart product.

Today, MIE continues its healthcare IT market leadership with a modern occupational health software platform, Enterprise Health. Enterprise Health is one of the fastest-growing employee and occupational health software applications worldwide, serving corporations, health systems, third-party occupational health providers, universities and government agencies. It is the only employee health record that combines occupational health and compliance, clinical care and employee engagement and is built on a certified EHR. Enterprise Health delivers a complete occupational health IT experience on a single, highly-interoperable, cloud-based platform that provides the functionality organizations need to streamline health surveillance, management of workplace injury and illness, regulatory compliance, reporting, immunizations, pre-employment exams, clinical care, and more.

MIE Founder Doug Horner expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, “Over the last few years, we have talked with dozens of potential investors who were interested in our company, and Serent stood above the rest as they most closely aligned with our culture and our approach to growth.” He added, “With their deep expertise in healthcare and resources like their Growth Team, we look forward to scaling our platform, expanding our go-to-market activities, and enhancing offerings to our customers.”

Jeff Donnell, President of Enterprise Health, shared, “Our business has grown by an average of forty percent over the last six years and our client retention rate remains near one hundred percent. We recognize that scaling our level of performance while continuing to provide exceptional support to our clients will require capital and expertise. Serent has a proven track record helping software companies our size perform at a high level, and they support our mission-driven culture.”

“Doug, Jeff, and the entire MIE team have demonstrated exceptional dedication in building a top-tier occupational health platform. We are excited to utilize our healthcare expertise and resources, including our Growth Team and M&A capabilities, to support their expansion into new markets. Our partnership began with shared values and a vision, and we look forward to advancing these principles into the next chapter,” said John Caselli, Partner at Serent Capital.

Serent Capital has a robust track record in the healthcare market, having invested in over 27 healthcare technology companies in the last decade. To learn more about Serent’s partnership with healthcare companies, visit: https://serentcapital.com/healthcare/.

About MIE

Medical Informatics Engineering (“MIE”) was formed in 1995 to harness the power of health information to enhance the practice of medicine. Today, MIE serves as the innovation engine for business units that serve hospitals and health systems, physician practices, Fortune 500 employers, government agencies and consumers. MIE’s web-based health information technology platform is helping physicians, nurses, administrators, and patients make a dent and a meaningful difference in healthcare delivery across the globe. To learn more about MIE, visit: https://mieweb.com. To learn more about Enterprise Health, visit: https://www.enterprisehealth.com/.

About Serent

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com. Explore Serent’s healthcare experience at: https://serentcapital.com/healthcare/.