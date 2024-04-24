HashKey Global Partners with Solidus Labs to Elevate Real-Time Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HashKey Global, one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, announced today its partnership with Solidus Labs, a pioneer in crypto-native compliance and security solutions. By leveraging Solidus' technology, HashKey Global was able to swiftly establish comprehensive surveillance capabilities across both spot and soon-to-be-launched derivatives markets on HashKey Global, its newly launched Bermuda-licensed exchange.

The partnership between HashKey Global and Solidus Labs will focus on trade surveillance for both spot and derivatives markets on the exchange. The collaboration will facilitate real-time alerting and market inspection, ensuring robust monitoring and detection of suspicious activities.

"Solidus Labs emerged as the ideal partner for us due to their expertise in trade surveillance and deep understanding of the cryptocurrency landscape," said Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global. "Their on- and off-chain detection algorithms, coupled with a holistic compliance platform, align perfectly with our vision for advancing regulatory compliance and market integrity on our platform."

In a remarkable feat of efficiency, HashKey Global and Solidus Labs have achieved an implementation timeline spanning a mere two weeks from contract signing to go-live target. The agility demonstrated in this rapid implementation was made possible by Solidus Labs' crypto-native architecture and algorithm design, which are engineered for scalability and flexibility.

"The success of this swift implementation - internally dubbed as ‘real-time in no-time’, not only showcases the technical prowess of both HashKey Global and Solidus Labs but also underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation and upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and market integrity within the digital asset ecosystem," said Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ Founder and Chief Executive. "We are excited to support HashKey Group in their mission to extend its ‘Regulated Model’ globally and establish HashKey Global as a trusted, secure, and compliant digital asset trading platform.”

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority with the potential to provide mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, and staking.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native market integrity solutions - trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com/

Disclaimer:

HashKey Global is a digital asset trading platform operated by HashKey Bermuda Limited under a Type F license granted by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. This information does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation for any investment product. Investing and trading virtual assets involve risks. HashKey Global does not service users from Hong Kong, United States, Mainland China and certain other jurisdictions in compliance with laws and regulations. Certain services, features, and campaigns may not be available in your jurisdiction.