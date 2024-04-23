SundaySky Powers Personalized Video for Account-Based Marketing on LinkedIn

With SundaySky, B2B marketers can tailor video content, text, narration, and media, by ABM tier, intent data, buyer personas, company name, and firmographics, such as industry and more. Iterate and optimize video content based on LinkedIn performance insights for efficient testing.

“Bringing personalized video into LinkedIn as part of ABM strategies is an exciting tool for marketers from small startups to large global enterprises because it allows them to create and deliver video at scale – and not just for their top tier accounts,” said Barbara Dischner, SVP, Marketing at SundaySky. “SundaySky helps marketers drive more tailored, effective video content for any target account – from the high-value, strategic accounts to the hundreds or thousands of account targets in an ABM campaign.”

“Bringing personalized video into LinkedIn as part of ABM strategies is an exciting tool for marketers from small startups to large global enterprises because it allows them to create and deliver video at scale – and not just for their top tier accounts,” said Barbara Dischner, SVP, Marketing at SundaySky. “SundaySky helps marketers drive more tailored, effective video content for any target account – from the high-value, strategic accounts to the hundreds or thousands of account targets in an ABM campaign.”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise video platform for creation and personalization, today announced its collaboration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, to empower B2B marketers to transform the way they create, personalize, and scale video for their account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns.

“Bringing personalized video into LinkedIn as part of ABM strategies is an exciting tool for marketers from small startups to large global enterprises because it allows them to create and deliver video at scale – and not just for their top tier accounts,” said Barbara Dischner, senior vice president of marketing at SundaySky. “SundaySky helps marketers drive more tailored, effective video content for any target account – from the high-value, strategic accounts to the hundreds or thousands of account targets in an ABM campaign.”

Video on LinkedIn drives 40% higher engagement than any other format, but creating video for LinkedIn campaigns is a top challenge for LinkedIn marketers. SundaySky powers simple, fast video creation to deliver high-quality, on-brand, highly relevant video experiences powered by generative AI Copilot to facilitate faster and easier video planning and creation for users without video expertise. Out-of-the-box data connectors for Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google – and soon-to-release Marketo and Snowflake – allow marketers to map account information, firmographic details, lead data, and more into their videos for segmented and personalized ABM campaigns on paid social and display, within websites and landing pages, and through email, SMS, and other engagement channels.

SundaySky’s customers already see the value in bringing scalable, personalized video to their LinkedIn campaigns. According to Mark Tack, chief marketing officer at TreasureData, “SundaySky makes it easy to scale our video strategy for ABM and demand gen campaigns on LinkedIn and beyond, ensuring we always engage our audience with relevant content. The ease at which my team can create videos on their own makes SundaySky one of the more popular tools to use in their toolkit."

By joining the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, SundaySky will offer similar benefits to LinkedIn marketers who would like to tailor their messaging for ABM programs, helping them deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Additional resources:

Learn more about using SundaySky to personalize your next LinkedIn ABM campaign.

Discover how SundaySky powers its own ABM strategy with personalized video.

Visit the SundaySky website for more information on how to use personalized video for ABM.

About SundaySky

SundaySky empowers businesses to create videos faster, easier, and more personalized. Our easy-to-use enterprise video platform, powered by AI, helps businesses engage their customers for longer with powerful personalization and improve operational efficiency by reducing costs and the need for specialized skills. Growing businesses and leading brands alike, including 1000Bulbs.com, 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, iTHINK Financial, Okta, SalesIntel, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize the way they create, personalize and share videos at scale. SundaySky is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Learn more at www.sundaysky.com.