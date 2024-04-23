19-Provider FQHC Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Selects eClinicalWorks AI Solutions and Sunoh.ai to Reduce Physician Burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Texas-based FQHC Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation selected eClinicalWorks AI solutions and Sunoh.ai to streamline clinical documentation, reduce burnout and improve quality of care. Sunoh.ai, the revolutionary AI-powered, EHR-agnostic, ambient listening technology, is available to Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation through eClinicalWorks integration with Sunoh.ai.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that offers comprehensive healthcare services. Its mission is to lead health and wellness initiatives through treatment, awareness, education, and advocacy. It aims to identify gaps in community care, improve access, and make a difference in its community. The non-profit organization aims to implement advanced AI solutions to reduce administrative burdens leading to physician burnout, improve productivity, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance efficiency.

“By assisting our physicians with these AI enhancements, we hope to reach more patients seeking care,” said J. R. De La Garza, chief operating officer at Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation. “One of the leading causes for burnout is managing administrative tasks, it reduces productivity and takes focus away from patient care. AI-enabled features that assist our physicians daily and help reduce the workload are of great interest to us. By implementing the new eClinicalWorks AI features and Sunoh.ai, we hope to achieve consistency across clinical workflows and save providers time on clinical documentation.”

eClinicalWorks V12, the first AI-powered EHR, will reshape the future of EHRs by transforming workflows, enhancing office efficiency, and improving patient satisfaction. AI integrations include:

Generative AI: Integrating secure, private generative AI models from Azure OpenAI service in eClinicalWorks enables the industry’s first conversational EHR.

Integrating secure, private generative AI models from Azure OpenAI service in eClinicalWorks enables the industry’s first conversational EHR. Image AI: AI assistants for images facilitate document recognition and routing for incoming faxes.

AI assistants for images facilitate document recognition and routing for incoming faxes. Speech AI: Sunoh.ai ambient listening technology converts natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation.

Sunoh.ai ambient listening technology converts natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. healow® no-show prediction AI model: With machine learning, the healow no-show prediction model helps practices identify appointments with a high probability of being a no-show.

With machine learning, the healow no-show prediction model helps practices identify appointments with a high probability of being a no-show. Playlists with RPA: Playlists with robotic process automation (RPA) help streamline tasks, reducing the need for multi-screen navigation.

“We're transforming standard office visits into deeply engaging, intuitive, and immersive communication experiences, saving providers up to two hours daily on clinical documentation,” said Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “Sunoh.ai has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by eliminating ‘pajama time’ providers spend on post-visit documentation. Our advanced AI technology is specifically designed to transcribe ambient data into structured documentation. Leveraging the power of natural language processing tools and voice recognition technology, Sunoh.ai is paving the way to address physician burnout.”

These transformative AI advancements and technologies in healthcare can help improve provider satisfaction, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. Incorporating AI into EHR systems can revolutionize healthcare by enhancing data interpretation, automating data entry to reduce human errors and costs, and processing large patient data to accelerate clinical efficiency.

About Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that offers comprehensive healthcare services. Its mission is to lead health and wellness initiatives through treatment, awareness, education, and advocacy. It aims to identify gaps in the community, improve access, and make a difference. For more information, visit www.cbwellness.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/