CIRMA Streamlines Operations, Enhances Member Experience Through Partnership With Origami Risk

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA), a leading member-owned municipal insurance provider in Connecticut, today announced a strategic upgrade to its core capabilities with its selection of Origami Risk’s multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) policy administration and billing platform.

By modernizing its capabilities with Origami’s core platform, CIRMA will gain speed and efficiency in its underwriting and billing processes across all lines of business. At the same time, CIRMA will enhance member experience by delivering a dynamic interface to its members across Connecticut, including cities, towns, public schools, and local public agencies.

“CIRMA’s operating model is designed for the scale and speed of the digital age. Our partnership with Origami Risk augments our competitive strengths and aspirations for the future, allowing us to drive even greater performance intensity and deliver optimal experiences for our members,” said David Demchak, CIRMA President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With our members facing an increasingly complex and dynamic risk environment, we need to strengthen our ability to anticipate and respond quickly to their rapidly evolving needs,” said Pamela Keyes, Senior Vice President, Risk Management and Business Intelligence at CIRMA. "Origami’s state-of-the-art platform gives us the tools and versatility to deliver the value, insights, transparency, and innovative solutions our members expect from CIRMA.”

“We’re excited about working with CIRMA to bring automation and technology-based solutions that will modernize and transform their policy administration and billing processes while enhancing relationships with their members,” said Mike Kaplan, President of the Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control, claims administration, reporting, and analytics. It also offers a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About CIRMA

CIRMA serves almost 90 percent of the Connecticut public sector market, providing critical insurance, claim, and risk management products and services. As Connecticut’s number-one municipal risk financing and risk management services provider for Connecticut’s cities, towns, public schools, and local public agencies, CIRMA provides high-quality, tailored insurance products and services through its competitive Workers’ Compensation and Liability-Auto-Property pools and holistic claims services and risk management solutions exclusively to Connecticut's public sector. Visit CIRMA.org for more information.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management, and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.