Cannabis Vapor Technology Company AVD (Advanced Vapor Devices) Announces Its Rebranding To ACTIVE™

“Over the years, we've grown and nurtured the AVD brand into a symbol of quality, consistency, and innovation in the cannabis industry,” says Alex Kwon, CEO and Founder of ACTIVE™. “Our transition to ACTIVE™ signifies a bold step forward in our journey. While we’re incredibly proud of our history, we are now stepping into a new brand identity. One that is as distinct as the products we create and better reflects our approach to the industry, our business, people, and values.”

“The rebrand to ACTIVE™ reflects our proactive approach to meeting the needs of our clients. It also underscores our passion for the beautiful plant and the diverse active compounds we all love,” stated Michael Brosgart, President of ACTIVE™. “We're humbled by what we've accomplished together, and thank you, our customers, for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to our journey together as ACTIVE™.”

About ACTIVE™

ACTIVE™ designs hardware and is a globally diversified manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vaporizer technology. It controls every aspect of its operations, from R&D and distribution in the U.S. to manufacturing in state-of-the-art facilities in China and Southeast Asia. All devices are manufactured to international quality standards and certifications. Known for vapor devices designed exclusively for the cannabis extract industry, ACTIVE™ is trusted by over 400 brands for its white-glove service and exclusive custom solutions. Based on decades of working directly with the plant, ACTIVE™ is recognized in the industry for the most consistent and reliable devices that preserve and deliver outstanding flavors.

For more information, visit ACTIVE710.COM

ACTIVE™ - Committed To Cannabis