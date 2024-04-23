DataXstream Expands into Nordic Region with Successful Go Live for Martin & Servera

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream LLC, an SAP solution provider focused on order management and point of sale for sales and distribution, today announced it is expanding into the Nordic region after a successful implementation of its OMS+ platform across two key business units for the Martin & Servera group, Sweden’s leading restaurant and catering distributor that specializes in the needs of the restaurant industry.

Martin & Servera is a group of companies based in Stockholm who was faced with the challenge of managing multiple ERP systems that were facing end of life, so they decided to consolidate onto a single instance of SAP S/4 HANA for all their business units. As part of this migration, Martin & Servera turned to DataXstream’s OMS+ cross-channel order management platform to help them enable faster order entry and streamline their sales and order processes between all companies within their organization.

Working with DataXstream’s LATAM delivery team, Kötthallen Sorunda, Sweden's leading wholesaler of meat, game, poultry and charcuterie and Fiskhallen Sorunda, the leading sustainable seafood wholesaler in Sweden, were the first two business units to successfully deploy OMS+ across their live networks. The go-live transition went exceptionally smooth, with over 500 orders created on the first day to meet the demand for the next three days.

“The complex nature of Martin & Servera’s sales and order management environment is exactly what OMS+ is built for. They are processing over 15,000 sales order lines a month and can now streamline and automate those processes in a fraction of the time, resulting in faster order entry and a better customer experience. This go-live stands out as one of the best I have ever been part of, thanks to the excellent integration, support and collaboration between Martin & Servera, the systems integrator, DataXstream and the Steering Committee,” said Diego Perelman, President, DataXstream LATAM. “Our move into the Nordic region highlights the continued need among B2B organizations to reduce complexity and streamline sales order processes within SAP SD environments.”

The OMS+ Difference

The ease of deployment across Martin & Servera’s newly installed S/4 HANA backbone is another hallmark of OMS+ as the only platform on the market today that is directly embedded into SAP as a single interface. This allows Martin & Servera to seamlessly align all their companies’ ERPs and applications onto a single platform, reducing complexity and customization, while giving them access to the same real-time master data from SAP and supporting their unique business needs.

As a result, OMS+ will equip Martin & Servera’s sales associates with:

Real-time visibility into customer history, discounts, and product availability

Faster manual order entry capabilities

Access to real-time material characteristics to swiftly find the right materials for customers

Full sales communications and tracking

Additionally, as OMS+ is embedded into SAP, it aligns perfectly with their roadmap, ensuring that new SAP functionalities are automatically available in OMS+ and the flexibility of its interface will allow Martin & Servera to adjust it easily to their unique requirements.

“We had several challenges associated with this project including an ongoing S/4 implementation that was going on in parallel to the OMS+ deployment,” said Thomas Tolvanen, IT Manager, Grönsakshallen Sorunda AB. “We are incredibly impressed by DataXstream and their professional delivery team. They have been instrumental in the S/4 process design to streamline our processes and complexity. Likewise, their deep knowledge and expertise to identify bugs and errors in customization and master data has been invaluable to us during this process. DataXstream is one of our most valuable partners.”

About Martin & Servera

The Martin & Servera group offers goods, services and knowledge for restaurants and commercial kitchens in Sweden. We are a Swedish, family-owned group. Responsible and long-term business is an important part of our business. The Martin & Servera group consists of Martin & Servera Restauranghandel, Martin & Servera Logistics, Martin & Servera Restaurant Shops, Galatea, the Vegetable Hall Sorunda, the Fish Hall Sorunda and the Meat Hall Sorunda.

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Gold and Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers’ SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products can be found in the SAP® Store. Your company is already running the most powerful ERP solution; empower your employees with DataXstream’s OMS+ to take your organization’s sale and customer buying experience to new levels.