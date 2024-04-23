Wellpoint Expands Access to In-Home Behavioral Healthcare for State and Municipal Workers With Addition of Aspire365 to Provider Network

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Wellpoint’s (formerly UniCare’s) ongoing effort to increase access to behavioral healthcare for its members, Wellpoint is partnering with Aspire365 to offer in-home substance use disorder and mental health programs for Wellpoint members ages 12 and older. Wellpoint administers health benefits for more than 200,000 state and municipal employees, retirees, and their families insured by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission.

Aspire365’s approach works through a multidisciplinary team to treat mental illnesses including psychotic disorders, mood disorders, anxiety, personality disorders, and neurocognitive disorders, and to provide treatment for all types of substance use disorders as well as co-occurring disorders for individuals ages 12 and up. The team uses evidence-based treatment methods such as psychiatry, psychotherapy, in-home nursing, family and peer support, and group therapy, tailoring the treatment plan to the needs of the patient and their family.

Aspire365 is currently the only provider in Massachusetts offering in-home treatment for complex mental health illnesses or co-occurring disorders for children ages 12 to 17 and adults, and Wellpoint is the only insurer in the state currently covering these programs. This will give Wellpoint members in all areas of the state access to a unique, robust set of in-home behavioral health services.

“Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. That’s why at Wellpoint we are working to increase access to a variety of treatment options, both in-person and virtual, to support our members’ health,” said David Morales, general manager of Wellpoint. “We’re thrilled to offer the state and municipal workers we serve another option for behavioral healthcare with the addition of Aspire365 to our extensive provider network.”

“Aspire365 is very excited to be working alongside Wellpoint to deliver the most effective mental health and substance use disorder treatment available to every county in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. With our capacity to provide effective clinical-based services to every part of the state, Wellpoint is ensuring that every member has access to the care they deserve,” said Zach Jenson, CEO of Aspire365.

Aspire365 offers mental health, substance use disorder, and co-occurring disorders treatment via a six-person support team that includes a psychiatrist, nurse or nurse practitioner, individual therapist, family therapist, case manager, and peer recovery coach or life coach. Services are delivered through a combination of in-person and telehealth sessions over a 12-month period, or, if circumstances require, entirely through telehealth.

“Aspire365’s long-term in-home treatment model gives people the greatest chance for success in achieving sustained recovery,” said Dr. Ellen Edens, Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine and an advisory board member for Aspire365.

Additionally, all Wellpoint members have access to Aspire365 preventive mental health screenings as a covered service for individuals ages 12 and older. Wellpoint members can schedule a preventive screening themselves (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday), and healthcare providers can refer patients they believe to be at risk for a behavioral health event to Aspire365, which will have a qualified mental health professional proactively reach out to the patient to schedule a screening. During the screening, the professional will make an assessment of any behavioral health conditions and provide appropriate access to care for the patient, if needed.

For more information about Aspire365, visit aspire-365.com.

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint is a health benefits company with deep, long-standing roots in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, serving Group Insurance Commission (GIC) members, retirees, and their families for more than 30 years. Wellpoint provides health benefits exclusively to people insured through the GIC, offering a variety of plan options that provide comprehensive medical benefits. All of our plans also include coverage for prescription drugs and behavioral health services. Administrative services for the plan are provided by Wellpoint Life & Health Insurance Company. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is solely responsible for determination of eligibility and payment of any amounts due under the plan. For more information, go to www.unicaremass.com.

About Aspire365

Aspire365, LLC and Aspire365 Massachusetts, LLC are registered healthcare organizations within the Aspire365 network. The Aspire365 names and symbols are pending registration and used with permission. Additional information about Aspire365 in Massachusetts is available at www.aspire-365.com. Also, follow us on X at twitter.com/_Aspire365.