Jason Wu Beauty Brings a Curated Collection of Products to 3,000+ CVS Stores Across the United States

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jason Wu Beauty is thrilled to announce a featured edition assortment of Jason Wu Beauty products is joining CVS’s off-shelf display program in 3,000+ stores across the nation, bringing premium beauty to the fingertips of customers nationwide. From the creative genius of renowned fashion designer Jason Wu, this collection promises to redefine beauty standards with a curated collection of must-have essentials.

Drawing inspiration from his years in the fashion industry and his multicultural background, Jason Wu Beauty offers a range of affordable essentials for the eyes, cheeks, lips, and brows. From richly pigmented eyeshadows to nourishing lip treatments, each product is crafted with skin-loving ingredients and precision to enhance every aspect of the beauty ritual.

At CVS, beauty enthusiasts will discover a handpicked assortment featuring iconic favorites and popular best sellers, including:

Flora 9 Mini Palette in Matte Agave: A palette of rich, earthy hues that blend seamlessly for endless eye-catching looks.

A palette of rich, earthy hues that blend seamlessly for endless eye-catching looks. Opal Stick Highlighter: Illuminate your best features with a creamy, blendable highlighter that adds a radiant glow to any complexion.

Illuminate your best features with a creamy, blendable highlighter that adds a radiant glow to any complexion. Blush Trio Palette in Beautiful Earthling: Three flattering shades that deliver a natural flush of color for a fresh, healthy complexion.

Three flattering shades that deliver a natural flush of color for a fresh, healthy complexion. Kindness For Your Lips Lip Oil: Nourish and hydrate lips with a luxurious blend of oils, leaving them soft, smooth, and irresistible.

Nourish and hydrate lips with a luxurious blend of oils, leaving them soft, smooth, and irresistible. Tint It Oil It Plump It Pink Pineapple: A versatile lip product that delivers sheer color, hydration, and a plumping effect for lips that demand attention.

A versatile lip product that delivers sheer color, hydration, and a plumping effect for lips that demand attention. Hot Fluff Lipstick in Apple Pie: A multi-purpose bold, creamy lipstick that glides on effortlessly, delivering intense color with a satin finish.

A multi-purpose bold, creamy lipstick that glides on effortlessly, delivering intense color with a satin finish. Good Night Mr. Wu Lip Mask: Pamper your pout with this overnight lip mask, enriched with nourishing ingredients to revive and replenish lips while you sleep.

“We created Jason Wu Beauty to inspire others and show that everyday beauty can be effortlessly chic,” says Jason Wu, fashion designer and the brand’s namesake. “I am so excited to continue to bring products to the marketplace for customers who enhance their natural beauty and allow their confidence to shine. This expansion with CVS allows us to reach even more of our audience and provide them with the opportunity to make picking up their favorite Jason Wu Beauty products easier than ever.”

“Jason Wu Beauty is fashion and design meets beauty at an affordable luxury price. I personally wear products from the Jason Wu Beauty line every day. I love their effortlessness and also that they’re infused with skin-loving ingredients,” said Stacey Tank, CEO of parent company Bespoke Beauty Brands. “Now Jason Wu Beauty is even easier to find in over 3,000 CVS stores across the United States.”

Products are now available to shop in stores and will retail at price points between $12.00 and $19.00 USD. CVS customers will be able to buy online pick-up in store on April 28, and buy online ship to home launches May 1.

About Jason Wu Beauty

Jason Wu Beauty is a clean, result-driven cosmetics brand rooted in the idea that beauty should be effortless, chic and accessible to everyone. Founded in 2021 by cosmetics industry legend Toni Ko and fashion designer Jason Wu, the namesake beauty brand draws inspiration and artistry from the world of couture fashion, and reimagines it for luxury color cosmetics. The award-winning, multi-use products for eyes, lips, brows, and face are infused with skin-loving ingredients, free of harsh chemicals, and proudly cruelty-free so that all are encouraged to embrace their beauty – both inside and out. Jason Wu Beauty is available at Target, Target.com, JCPenney, select CVS stores, in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart and online at JasonWuBeauty.com and @JasonWuBeauty’s TikTokShop.