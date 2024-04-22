AmeriServ Financial Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Significant Shareholder SB Value Partners, L.P.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) (“AmeriServ” or the “Company”) today announced that it has reached a cooperation agreement (“Cooperation Agreement”) with SB Value Partners, L.P. (“SBV”), which owns approximately 7.7% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”).

Under the Cooperation Agreement the Company, including members of AmeriServ’s senior management and other designated members of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), and SBV will regularly consult regarding the Company’s financial performance metrics, business development and other similar matters. In addition, the Company and SBV will actively engage in substantive collaborative discussions designed to promote performance improvement and enhance the Company’s value, subject in all events to input from and approval by the Board.

“ We are pleased to have reached this Cooperation Agreement with SBV and appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with them,” said J. Michael Adams, Jr., AmeriServ’s Chairman of the Board. “ Our Board, which includes directors with a broad range of relevant skills and experience, is always open to the views of our shareholders – and this formalized structure with significant shareholder SBV is a testament to that commitment. We remain focused on the execution of our strategy as we continue enhancing value for shareholders, customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

“ Our 30 years of community banking experience lead us to believe that AmeriServ is a unique combination of niche businesses, significant bank assets and large Wealth Management AUM (Assets Under Management),” said Scott Barnes, Managing Partner of SBV. “ We appreciate the Company’s open and transparent engagement with us and look forward to our mutual discussions regarding increased financial performance and responsible asset growth to benefit all stakeholders and shareholders alike.”

Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, SBV has agreed to vote its shares of Common Stock in favor of all of the Board’s nominees and support all of the Board’s recommended proposals at each annual or special meeting of shareholders of the Company held during the term of the Cooperation Agreement (subject to exceptions with respect to proposals that could reasonably be expected to result in an extraordinary transaction described in the Cooperation Agreement). SBV has also agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions. The complete Cooperation Agreement between the Company and SBV will be included on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc

AmeriServ Financial Inc., is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company. The company’s subsidiaries provide full-service banking, commercial and consumer lending, and wealth management services in southwestern Pennsylvania and the Hagerstown region of Maryland. As of March 31, 2024, the company had total assets of $1.4 billion. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol ASRV. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

About SB Value Partners, L.P.

SB Value Partners, L.P. (“SBV”) provides transparent portfolio advisory services and FinTech investing to community financial institutions across the country and specializes in assisting these institutions to generate additional ROA and ROE from their investment portfolios. Founded in January 2000, SBV has grown to advise over $3.3 billion of community investment portfolios and $411 million directly for banks and its customers.

Directors(1) Name Ownership Date of Filing Filing Type Hyperlink J. Michael Adams, Jr. (Chairman) 152,438(2) 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Richard W. Bloomingdale (Vice Chairman) 9,919 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Amy Bradley 14,098 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm David J. Hickton 4,998 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Kim W. Kunkle 214,413(3) 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Margaret A. O’Malley 357,328 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Daniel A. Onorato 33,502 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Mark E. Pasquerilla 486,237(4) 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm Jeffrey A. Stopko (President and Chief Executive Officer) 164,189 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm

Certain Executive Officers(1) Name Ownership Date of Filing Filing Type Hyperlink Michael D. Lynch (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Investment Officer and Chief Risk Officer) 35,332 03/27/2024 Form 10-K https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/707605/000155837024004100/asrv-20231231x10k.htm

(1) The business address for each of the “participants” set forth in the tables above is c/o AmeriServ Financial, Inc., P.O. Box 430, Johnstown, Pennsylvania 15907-0430.

(2) Includes 23,897 shares of the Company’s common stock held in a voting trust for the benefit of Mr. Adams’ parents, of which Mr. Adams serves as voting trustee, and 50 shares of the Company’s common stock held on behalf of Mr. Adams’ minor child.

(3) Includes 67,390 shares of the Company’s common stock held by Laurel Holdings, Inc, of which Mr. Kunkle is an officer. With respect to each, Mr. Kunkle has voting and investment power.

(4) Includes 287,150 shares of the Company’s common stock held by Pasquerilla Enterprises LP, of which Mr. Pasquerilla is the sole member of its general partner, and has the power to vote such shares, and 125,500 shares of the Company’s common stock held by Marenrico Partnership, of which Mr. Pasquerilla is one of the partners and has the power to vote such shares. 125,500 shares held by Marenrico Partnership and 287,150 shares held by Pasquerilla Enterprises LP are separately pledged to financial institutions.

