Satellogic Signs Letter of Intent with O.N.E. Amazon to Support Building the Internet of Forests

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation ("EO") data collection, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with O.N.E. Amazon, a company focused on creating sustainable impact for the environment and investors by using next-generation technology to bring innovation to conservation. The announcement coincides with Earth Day, amplifying the importance of advancing geospatial sciences for planetary health and preservation.

Satellogic will look to support O.N.E. Amazon’s creation of the Internet of Forests (“IoF”), a large-scale sensor network that, along with machine intelligence infrastructure, will be used to monitor key variables within the Amazon rainforest.

“Satellogic’s mission is to monitor the planet to help solve the Earth’s most pressing issues. We understand the importance of initiatives like the O.N.E. Amazon project, and we are happy to support the IoF,” said Matt Tirman, President, Satellogic. “Our global, sub-meter resolution satellite constellation allows us to revisit any point on Earth daily and can obtain imagery quickly, allowing maximum responsiveness to any environmental change event.”

Today, Tirman will give an overview of Satellogic’s capabilities, with a focus on the Amazon rainforest, at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

“Tokenization of the Amazon rainforest requires a granular assessment of environmental and social conditions within a given area of land. We believe Satellogic’s state-of-the-art earth-mapping technology will play a key role in the success of IoF,” said Rodrigo Veloso, CEO, O.N.E. Amazon. “The Internet of Forests is intended to ensure reliable measurements of key environmental and social metrics; serve as world-class data collection and storage infrastructure for scientific analysis of forest environments; and enable local communities to better understand how their behavior and the behavior of institutions impact the natural environment within the rainforest.”

About O.N.E. Amazon

As a pioneer in the integration of tokenization, technology, financial markets, and sustainability, O.N.E. Amazon develops innovative solutions to environmental challenges. Its mission is to promote economic growth and enhance social well-being through its Impact Fund. The organization targets investments throughout the Amazon rainforest to generate measurable and beneficial environmental and social impacts. O.N.E. Amazon is actively engaged with governments, private landowners, indigenous tribes, NGOs and private enterprise in the Amazon rainforest territories across Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela, and French Guiana. Visit www.oneamazon.com.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: https://satellogic.com

