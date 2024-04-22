Anthem and Ballad Health Announce New Contract

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballad Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have signed a new multiyear agreement with the health system’s hospitals, facilities, and physicians in Anthem’s network in Virginia guaranteeing continued access for Anthem members in the Commonwealth.

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina, and Southeast Kentucky.

The agreement includes plans to expand digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline processes that ultimately improve patient/member experiences and outcomes. To address growing employer and consumer concerns for access and affordability in healthcare services, the organizations are also working together on innovative care delivery models and value-based programs.

“ We are excited to extend our partnership with Ballad Health, which has been a valued partner for Anthem as we have mutually worked to address healthcare affordability and access to high-quality care for those we serve together in Southwest Virginia,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “ We both have a passion for quality care and community health, and together, we are focusing on the ways we can improve the whole health of the people we mutually serve.”

The new agreement applies to the nearly 50,000 Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans that include Ballad Health.

“ While hospitals in many rural communities have closed or are closing, three Ballad Health hospitals in Southwest Virginia were recently named among the 100 best rural and community hospitals in America by the Chartis Foundation’s Center for Rural Health,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine.

“ This level of quality and access for Southwest Virginia is a result of the important partnership between Anthem and Ballad Health. We are pleased to have reached this important agreement and we remain committed to continuing this journey with Anthem to deliver the best possible care, here at home.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.