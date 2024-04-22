Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Approximately $15 Million Contract to Supply Environmental Equipment for Middle East Industrial Plant

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $15 million to supply environmental equipment for an industrial facility in the Middle East.

“We are proud to have earned a reputation as a leading provider of environmental products, services and technologies for the global energy industry,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to see significant demand for our environmental equipment across a wide scope of industries including for power generation, small and large industrial facilities, as well as the oil and gas, petroleum refining and petrochemical industries.”

“This contract further demonstrates our extensive experience and expertise in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of high-performance environmental solutions for the global market,” Morgan added.

B&W Environmental’s broad suite of emissions control and environmental technology solutions include cooling systems, ash and material handling, chemical looping for carbon control, wastewater treatment, and state-of-the-art equipment for reducing particulate, mercury, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxides, acid gas and other emissions.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

