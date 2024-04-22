National Infertility Awareness Week: ARC Fertility Supports Family Building Act, Advocates Alongside RESOLVE and American Society for Reproductive Medicine

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC® Fertility, a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers and their employees, proudly recognizes National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW), an event founded by RESOLVE in 1989. The week-long observation aims to dispel myths and misinformation surrounding infertility, fostering a supportive community for those facing family-building challenges.

“During this significant observation, ARC Fertility also reaffirms its commitment to supporting legislative measures that enhance access to family-building services,” says David Adamson, MD, FRCSC, FACOG, FACS, Founder and CEO, ARC Fertility. “We proudly announce our support for the Access to Family Building Act sponsored by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL), U.S. Senator and Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Patty Murray (WA), Representative Susan Wild (PA) with co-sponsorship in the Senate by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). This important legislation seeks to codify the right of patients to access and obtain the medical services that may be required for them to have children. It’s critical to raise awareness that annually, nearly 2% of all babies born in the US are conceived with the help of Assisted Reproductive Technology.”

ARC Fertility will proactively support this legislation that provides federal protection to patient access to these vital services. The bill aligns seamlessly with the Company’s mission, safeguarding the future of IVF as a transformative and essential family-building option and ensuring that couples and individuals can access the reproductive medicine care they want and need.

Dr. Adamson urges all stakeholders in reproductive care to participate in the upcoming Virtual Federal Advocacy Day, May 14, 2024, sponsored by RESOLVE in partnership with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). This event provides a crucial platform for advancing family building issues and opportunities to engage directly with Members of Congress and emphasize the importance of access to care. Register here.

ARC Fertility has a longstanding history of collaboration with RESOLVE and other advocacy organizations in the field of reproductive health. Dr. Adamson, recognized for his contributions to advocacy, played a key role in various initiatives, including a survey conducted in partnership with RESOLVE and ASRM in 2017, focusing on benefits in the realm of fertility care. The findings of this survey were presented at ASRM, showcasing the commitment of ARC Fertility to contribute valuable insights and support to advocacy efforts.

Additionally, ARC Fertility’s CEO has been recognized by RESOLVE, with Dr. Adamson receiving the prestigious Barbara Eck Award in 2015, the highest honor bestowed by RESOLVE. This award signifies Dr. Adamson's outstanding contributions to the field and his unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of infertility awareness and support.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/