EIG’s MidOcean Energy Completes Acquisition of 20 Percent Stake in Peru LNG

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidOcean Energy (“MidOcean” or the “Company”), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced the completion of its previously announced agreement to acquire SK earthon’s (“SK”) 20 percent interest in Peru LNG (“PLNG”), owner and operator of the first LNG export facility in South America.

PLNG’s assets comprise a natural gas liquefaction plant with 4.45 mmtpa processing capacity, a fully-owned 408km-long pipeline with 1,290 mmcf/d capacity, two 130,000 m3 storage tanks, a fully-owned 1.4 km-long marine terminal and a truck loading facility with capacity of up to 19.2 mmcf/d. PLNG, operated by Hunt Oil Company, is one of only two LNG production facilities in Latin America, located in Pampa Melchorita, 170km south of Lima.

De la Rey Venter, MidOcean Energy’s CEO, said, “The completion of this investment is an important milestone in our efforts to create a global, diversified and resilient portfolio of LNG assets. As the only LNG export facility in South America, PLNG is uniquely positioned in the global marketplace. PLNG also plays an important role in providing gas and LNG to customers in Peru. We look forward to a strong partnership with the PLNG co-venturers and our work towards sustaining PLNG’s positive impact for many years to come.”

The completion of this transaction follows MidOcean’s recent announcement of a strategic investment by Mitsubishi Corporation and the completion of its acquisition of Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.’s interests in a portfolio of Australian integrated LNG projects.

Morgan Stanley acted as exclusive financial advisor to MidOcean on the transaction. Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to MidOcean on the transaction.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $22.9 billion under management as of December 31, 2023. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 41-year history, EIG has committed over $47.1 billion to the energy sector through over 405 projects or companies in 42 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul.

About MidOcean Energy

MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, seeks to build a diversified, resilient, cost and carbon competitive global LNG portfolio. It reflects EIG’s belief in LNG as a critical enabler of the energy transition and the growing importance of LNG as a geopolitically strategic energy resource. MidOcean Energy is headed by De la Rey Venter, a 26-year industry veteran who has held a variety of senior executive roles, including Global Head of LNG for Shell Plc.

For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com or MidOcean Energy’s website at www.midoceanenergy.com.