PropTech Startups Choose VeriFast as All-in-One Verification Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriFast, the AI-powered Verification-as-a-Service platform that automates financial analysis and decision making for tenant screening, mortgage underwriting and more, today announced that real estate technology startups Leasey, Cove, RealSage and Rentatee have adopted VeriFast’s platform as their all-in-one verification solution.

By adopting VeriFast, these innovative platforms are delivering secure, hassle-free means for tenants and borrowers to verify their digital identity and financial ability to pay. The integrations leverage VeriFast API, a fast-to-implement, endlessly customizable API solution with 24/7 human and AI-powered live chat support.

"Cove's partnership with VeriFast has been instrumental in our journey to innovate within Canada's rental market,” said Adyan Taver, chief executive of Cove. “Their plug-and-play APIs simplify the complex, making it easier for FinTechs like us to get started and scale. The VeriFast team stands out for their friendliness and patience, guiding us through each step. This collaboration offers immense value, enabling us to leverage the right tools to serve our customers effectively."

“We are thrilled about our partnership with VeriFast, as it strategically equips Leasey.AI with direct access to verifiable information, improving our clients' tenant screening experience,” said Carlos Leal, founder of Leasey.AI. “In an era where efficiently screening prospective tenants while mitigating fraud risks remains a challenge for our clients, VeriFast emerges as a reliable and trusted solution, adding substantial value. This integration empowers our clients to seamlessly conduct screenings within the Leasey.AI platform, augmenting our existing data sets and enabling a more robust tenant assessment process."

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with VeriFast, another key step toward our mission of empowering the industry with data-driven decision-making,” said Zain Nathoo, founder of RealSage. “This partnership will not only enhance the tenant verification process within the RealSage ecosystem but also fortify our commitment to providing secure, fraud-resistant services to our clients through VeriFast’s impeccable technology.”

According to Forrester, 97% of property managers have experienced fraud. Meanwhile there were 3.5 million evictions in 2022, costing U.S. real estate owners up to $3.5 billion in lost rent, damage repairs and enforcement costs. By implementing stronger fraud prevention measures, PropTech providers can help property management companies avoid significant losses.

“With these new partnerships and integrations, more consumers than ever have access to a fast, fair, fully digital verification option,” said Tim Ray, cofounder and CEO of VeriFast. “Reducing fraud in the real estate ecosystem benefits us all. We’re gratified by our partners’ commitment to combating fraud while protecting consumers’ rights to data privacy and unbiased algorithmic decision making.”

About VeriFast

VeriFast provides a single-source configurable API platform that allows companies to immediately validate customers’ ability to pay while eliminating fraud. Delivering deep analytics in minutes, VeriFast provides powerful consumer – borrower insights far beyond conventional credit checks. The company is based in Toronto and has customers throughout North America. VeriFast is privately held. For more information on VeriFast, please visit the company website at www.verifast.com.