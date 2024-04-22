CACI Awarded $1.3 Billion Task Order to Provide Communications and Information Technology Expertise to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order worth a total estimated value of $1.3 billion to provide communications and information technology expertise to U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM). This work continues and expands CACI’s current relationship with these two 4-star commands, service component commands, and associated staff elements and organizations, by providing innovative IT solutions and expertise tailored to their missions to execute global multi-domain operations with NATO, allies, and mission partners to prevent conflict and respond in crisis.

“CACI’s proven performance delivering responsive IT and communications in complex, multi-regional OCONUS environments, coupled with our leading-edge technical solutions and accelerators, enhance USEUCOM and USAFRICOM’s rapid response capabilities,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are uniquely positioned to equip the warfighter to successfully execute their missions and enhance communication, collaboration, and coordination with partner nations.”

Under this task order, CACI will modernize and improve critical software and hardware performance, optimize network IT and communications, and deliver end-user support for over 11,000 personnel across 60 locations throughout Europe and Africa. This includes cloud enablement, edge computing, Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC), Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) integration, and implementation of advanced cyber security and zero trust solutions.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Category-Business Wire