TELUS International Launches Fine-Tune Studio to Deliver High-Quality Datasets that Improve the Performance, Adaptability and Safety of Generative AI Models

TELUS International introduces Fine-Tune Studio, a multimodal and multilingual platform that enhances your fine-tuning journey with high-quality and diverse datasets powered by our specialized global workforce to produce human-aligned AI outcomes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, today announced the launch of Fine-Tune Studio, a task-execution platform designed to create high-quality fine-tuning datasets for large language models (LLMs) and generative AI (GenAI) models. Fine-Tune Studio will be presented during the company’s attendance at the 2024 World Summit AI in Montreal, Canada on April 24-25.

Fine-Tune Studio is integrated in TELUS International’s fully-managed AI Data Platform as part of the company’s fully-managed GenAI data services available to LLM builders and adopters. Fine-Tune Studio creates high-quality datasets for LLM fine-tuning in more than 100 languages and can be deployed across domains where specialized responses are required, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), healthcare, finance, law, coding and more. Aligning with the paradigm shift to multimodal AI use cases, Fine-Tune Studio supports labeling tasks combining various data types like text, audio, image, and video for supervised fine-tuning (SFT), reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF), direct preference optimization (DPO) and red teaming.

“As AI continues to be incorporated into the fabric of society and our daily lives, it is more critical than ever that companies make responsible decisions to ensure the accuracy, diversity and integrity of the datasets used to train their models when scaling their GenAI use cases from concepts to pilots to production and beyond,” said Siddharth Mall, Vice President, Product for TELUS International AI Data Solutions. “With the launch of Fine-Tune Studio, we have taken another significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to develop proprietary technology that supports our ability to deliver expertly-vetted and validated data that improves our clients’ model performance, adaptability, and safety.”

Fine-Tune Studio’s native AI integrations include real-time plagiarism, tone analysis, spelling and grammar checks to improve output accuracy and facilitate users’ task completion, driving increased productivity and efficiency. Configurable and customized task and quality assurance workflows provide easy project management for clients to find the most suitable quality control processes, such as consensus, algorithmic and deterministic, human-in-the-loop, and probabilistic methods.

Experts Engine: the right people working on the right tasks at the right time

The growing need for industry-specific and highly-specialized training datasets for increasingly complex AI use cases has elevated the importance of using subject matter experts to create, label and validate data. TELUS International’s Fine-Tune Studio task-execution platform works in conjunction with Experts Engine, another proprietary feature of its AI Data Platform that algorithmically matches tasks with best-fit experts from the company’s global crowdsourced AI community of more than one million contributors.

In addition to generalists, TELUS International’s AI Community includes linguists, researchers, coders and doctors as well as experts from various specialty domains. These individuals are able to capture more complex layers of information and recognize subtle but crucial distinctions while working on data tasks like response generation, response ratings and model interaction. The use of experts mitigates the creation of inaccurate and incomplete datasets that can mislead the AI during training, causing it to learn incorrect patterns, make faulty assumptions and introduce unintentional biases.

“With a keen focus on data integrity, we empower our clients to forge a future in which technology not only augments human potential but does so with unwavering precision and a steadfast commitment to ethical and regulatory standards,” concluded Mall.

A global leader of AI data solutions for more than 17 years

TELUS International is a leading provider of comprehensive, end-to-end AI data and digital customer experience solutions with its global AI Community of more than one million crowdsourced contributors from 150 countries. Fine-Tune Studio is available now as part of the company’s fully-managed GenAI data services, including Fuel iX, an enterprise-grade AI engine designed to help companies scale their generative AI (GenAI) pilots to production. To learn more, visit here.

TELUS International was recently named a ‘Leader’ in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Labeling Software 2023 Vendor Assessment and the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for Data Annotation and Labeling Services for AI/ML.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $5.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.