Impossible Foods Unveils Impossible Ranch, Transitions Traditional Cattle Ranch to “Make Meat the New Way” – From Plants

Impossible will share the daily goings-on of Impossible Ranch with the brand’s social media community, offering a visual and wholesome connection between the simplicity of these ingredients and the farm-based roots of making Impossible meat from plants.

On Earth Day, Impossible will take over the Oculus Transportation Hub in Manhattan to virtually transport busy commuters to the idyllic scenes of Impossible Ranch. This will unlock imagination during an otherwise routine day, inviting commuters to envision a future in which meat is made from plants and cattle can peacefully exist – putting in perspective the impact that food choices can have on animals and the planet. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in South Carolina on 70 acres of farmland, Impossible Ranch involves rescuing cattle and repurposing the land to grow the same crops used to make Impossible’s award-winning, better-for-the-planet meat from plants. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in South Carolina on 70 acres of farmland, Impossible Ranch involves rescuing cattle and repurposing the land to grow the same crops used to make Impossible’s award-winning, better-for-the-planet meat from plants. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Earth Day, Impossible Foods offered a first look at the new Impossible Ranch. The first-of-its-kind ranch represents a long-term commitment from Impossible to transition a traditional cattle ranch to “make meat the new way” – from plants. Located in South Carolina on 70 acres of farmland, the project involves rescuing cattle and repurposing the land to grow the same crops used to make Impossible’s award-winning, better-for-the-planet meat from plants.

Over the duration of the project, Impossible will invest in growing and harvesting crops such as soybeans, sunflowers and coconut trees, all of which represent key ingredients in Impossible’s beef, chicken and pork products. Impossible will share the daily goings-on of Impossible Ranch with the brand’s social media community, offering a visual and wholesome connection between the simplicity of these ingredients and the farm-based roots of making Impossible meat from plants.

In refocusing the land on plants, Impossible Ranch will also serve as a safe haven for cattle on the property. To celebrate the occasion, Impossible is inviting its fans to share suggestions to name the cattle living on the ranch –– six cows, two steers and one calf –– whom they can continue to follow along with on Impossible’s social media channels.

“ As a leader of the plant-based category, we saw both a need and an opportunity to demystify meat from plants in a way that feels more approachable for consumers,” said Leslie Sims, Chief Marketing and Creative Officer of Impossible Foods. “ Impossible Ranch is a living and breathing educational resource where our commitments to giving back to the planet and supporting animal welfare are front-and-center, along with the plants representing key ingredients in our products. We want to bring consumers along on this journey and help them understand how choosing meat from plants can be a better choice.”

On Earth Day, Impossible is also taking over the Oculus Transportation Hub in Manhattan to virtually transport busy commuters to the idyllic scenes of Impossible Ranch. This will unlock imagination during an otherwise routine day, inviting commuters to envision a future in which meat is made from plants and cattle can peacefully exist – putting in perspective the impact that food choices can have on animals and the planet.

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the 70-acre property previously operated as a cattle ranch for decades. In making the transition from cattle ranching to crop farming, Impossible intends to honor the heritage of the ranch while promoting a renewed focus on animal welfare, working in partnership with the family that tended the land for generations.

Impossible Ranch is the latest effort from the brand to engage its community in an entertaining yet educational way. The initiative follows on the heels of Impossible’s revamped brand identity, which includes a more food-forward and “meaty” approach to remind consumers of the fact Impossible products look, cook, taste, and satisfy like meat from animals, with a much lower environmental footprint and without the negative impact on animal welfare.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely scientific approach that aims to make the world's best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. We make chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land, water, and produces less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest with U.S. and global ingredients, and are available across 4 continents in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.

Press assets:

Media Kit